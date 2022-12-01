Two Palestinians killed by Israel in Jenin refugee camp raid

The Israeli army has killed two Palestinians during a raid on the occupied Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank after fierce clashes broke out, Palestinian officials said, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in the past 72 hours to eight.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the men killed on Thursday are 27-year-old Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi and 26-year-old Mohammed Ayman al-Saadi. Another man was also injured.

The Jenin Battalion of the Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades told Anadolu Agency that the men killed were two of its leaders.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The bodies of the two men were carried by Palestinian crowds from Ibn Sina Hospital through the streets of the Jenin refugee camp.

Fatah and other Palestinian factions on Thursday called for a strike in Jenin in protest of the killings.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during a raid in Yabad, near Jenin, medical and military officials said.

WAFA named 25-year-old Mohammed Tawfiq Badarneh.

The Israeli army said it entered Yabad to arrest Abd Al-Ghani Harzallah, who was “suspected of terrorist activities”.

The army added that it opened fire after “armed suspects fired at the soldiers and explosives were hurled into the area”.

This week’s deaths raise the total number of Palestinians killed by Israel this year to 210, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel regularly invades the West Bank, which it has illegally occupied since 1967, but has increased the frequency this year in an effort to deal with growing resistance from Palestinian armed factions, particularly in Jenin and Nablus.

The almost daily raids regularly lead to Israeli troops killing Palestinians.

Thirty-one people in Israel and the occupied West Bank have also been killed in Palestinian attacks this year, according to Israeli military figures.

Israeli unit removed from West Bank

The Israeli military said separately on Wednesday it was temporarily removing a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers from the occupied West Bank after a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man died following an arrest by his soldiers early this year.

The army said the Netzah Yehuda (Judea Forever) battalion will be moved to the occupied Golan Heights by the end of the year.

The announcement made no mention of the death of Omar Assad, who died after being arrested, handcuffed and blindfolded by Israeli soldiers.

Instead, it said the decision was “made out of a desire to diversify their operational commitment across multiple areas, in addition to gaining more operational experience”. It said the unit would return to the West Bank at the end of next year.

Netzah Yehuda is a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers. The unit was created to encourage religious men, who often receive special exemptions from compulsory military service, to join the military. But the members are involved in previous cases of abuse.

Last January, troops of Netzah Yehuda detained Assad at a checkpoint, tied his hands and blindfolded him. Troops then detached his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building.

The elderly man, who had lived in the United States for 40 years, was pronounced dead at a hospital after other Palestinians found him unconscious. It is not clear when exactly he died.

An autopsy performed by Palestinian doctors found that Assad suffered from underlying health problems, but also found bruises on his head, redness on his wrists from being tied up and bleeding into his eyelids from being tightly blindfolded.

Following a protest from the US government, the Israeli military said the incident was “a grave and unfortunate occurrence, due to moral failure and poor decision-making by the soldiers”. It said one officer was reprimanded and two other officers were transferred to non-commanding roles over the incident.