Two of Putin’s top pilots are wiped out in HIMARS missiles in Ukraine

Two of Putin’s top pilots have been killed by a HIMARS missile in Ukraine, while Russia’s top copper continues to be blown to pieces by US-made weapons.

Maksim Potyomin, 41, a fighter pilot with the rank of lieutenant colonel, died when his motorcade was hit by precision-guided missile artillery in Donetsk on July 8.

Colonel Anatoly Stashukevich, 54, also a fighter pilot, was reported to have been killed in the same attack.

Lieutenant Colonel Maksim Potyomin, 41 (left), and Colonel Anatoly Stashuvich, 54 (right), were killed in a HIMARS attack on their column in eastern Ukraine

Potyomin’s death – on July 8 – was blamed on the US-made weapons system by father Alexey (left) speaking out this weekend

The deaths of the officers were previously known, but the fact that they were murdered by HIMARS was only revealed this weekend by Potyomin’s father Alexey.

It is thought that the attack was carried out with the help of Western intelligence services.

Mr Potyomin, chairman of the Volgograd Regional Paratroopers Federation, told local media: “My son’s car was hit by a HIMARS missile.”

Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Mikhaylov, 42, who commanded a motorized rifle battalion, was also killed in Ukraine, but died separately from Potyomin and Stashukevich.

Potyomin was married with two children – a son of 15 and a daughter of eight – and was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by the Kremlin, which recognizes selfless acts of bravery and bravery.

Natalya Duddinka, his godmother, said his loss had caused her “tremendous, tremendous grief”, adding: “There are no words to express this pain.”

Stashukevich, Chief of Staff of the Mixed Aviation Division of the 1st Guards Baranovichi Red Banner, was a third-generation military pilot.

He flew in the same unit as Potyomin, which was based in Krymsk, Krasnodar region.

The trio’s deaths are just the latest among Russia’s military elite caused by HIMARS – a precision missile artillery system given to Ukraine by the US that arrived on the battlefield about a month ago.

Stashukevich (right) was Chief of Staff of the 1st Guards Baranovichi Red Banner Mixed Aviation Division and a third generation military pilot

Mourners wear flower wreaths at Potyomin’s funeral that took place in his home state of Volgograd on July 24

Flowers rest on Stashuvich’s grave in Krymsk, Krasnodar region, where he served in the same fighter-pilot regiment as Potyomin

Kiev’s men have used the weapons to attack Russian command posts and ammunition depots deep behind the front lines, previously out of reach.#

Putin is said to be furious at the effectiveness of the missiles, having been given assurances that Russia’s latest-generation missile defense system could shoot them down.

In the case, the S-400 system has provided little to no protection against them.

Nighttime rocket attacks on ammunition warehouses have caused massive explosions in the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, strikes at command posts have allegedly killed dozens of Russian officers at once, including one general.

Following the attacks, the Russian offensive in the Donbas has come to a virtual standstill as it cannot repel the massive artillery barrages attributed to previous success.

NASA data shows that the amount of artillery used in Donbas has fallen significantly in the past two weeks, while Putin’s forces have made very little territorial gains.

Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Mikhaylov, commander of a motorized rifle battalion, was also killed in a separate attack elsewhere in Ukraine

US HIMARS systems are being used by Kiev’s men to strike deep behind Russian lines – targeting command posts and ammunition depots previously out of range (file)

That has freed Ukrainian forces for attacks elsewhere, particularly in the south near Kherson, where a major counter-attack is being prepared.

As Ukrainian attacks mount, so do Russian losses, with Telegram broadcaster General SVR – who has reported heavily on the war – now claiming Putin saw 56,500 men killed in five months’ fighting.

Those figures include a total of 43,000 regular Russian soldiers plus 11,400 from private military contractors and another 2,000 National Guardsmen.

If confirmed, this would mean that about a third of Russia’s total military manpower has been killed since the launch of Putin’s “special operation” in February.

The head of the British armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, recently claimed that Russia saw 50,000 soldiers eliminated in the war.

However, that figure includes both dead and injured. The new figure only covers deaths.

The higher death toll would also imply an even greater number of wounded, greatly hampering Putin’s ability to wage war in the future.