Two NYC girls, 13 and 15, arrested after video showed them helping beat cab driver to death

Two teenage girls wanted for brutal assault that killed a New York City cab driver were arrested Monday.

The girls – aged 13 and 15 – were charged with gang assault and theft of services, and have not been identified by name due to their age. A third girl, believed to be 16 years old, is still at large.

The girls helped two men, Austin Amos, 20, and Nickolas Porter, 20, beat up 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah after they jumped from his taxi on Aug. 13 without paying. Gyimah, father of four, was chasing in group when they attacked him.

Amos and Porter were both charged with gang assault and theft for the murder. Amos was also charged with manslaughter.

Horrible footage of the attack showed Gyimah falling backwards and hitting his head on the ground after being punched in the face.

The five suspects were caught on security cameras running away from the scene smiling sickly to themselves as they left the taxi driver sprawled on the ground.

The victim suffered serious head injuries during the violent exchange and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Video shows five youths, including three teenage girls, surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before starting to punch and kick him

“He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero,” Gyimah’s wife Abigail Barwuah (pictured together), unable to hold back her tears, said

Amos and Porter turned themselves in to the 101st Precinct last week after a plea for information was released by the NYPD.

Amos has six previous arrests, including theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct.

The 20-year-old was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in to police on Wednesday evening.

The newly released video shows Gyimah being attacked by five passengers who investigators said refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob him in Far Rockaway early Saturday morning.

The footage shows each of the five taking turns hitting the man who was unable to defend himself.

He was seen raising his arms to protect himself from the brutal ambush at 54th Street Beach and Arverne Boulevard as the group continued their attack.

When Gyimah was able to get up again, one of the men hit him on the head, sending him flying to the ground.

The five suspects then fled, leaving Gyimah motionless on the sidewalk.

After the attack, the suspects could all be seen smiling on camera as they walked away and entered a residential building.



Gyimah had fallen to the ground and hit his head, causing serious head injuries. He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he later died.

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers had offered a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest after the ordeal.

Gyimah’s wife Abigail Barwuah said she was “lost without him” and that he left behind four children aged eight, seven, five and three.

She said CBS2: ‘I don’t know what to do now. I have lost. I have lost. He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero.

The five suspects run away from the crime scene, leaving Gyimah, who sustains a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

A GoFundMe Page was launched for her and her children and raised more than $109,600 by Thursday night.

The money will be used to fund his funeral, as well as to support the family’s living expenses and the education of the children.

A colleague of Gyimah wrote on the page: “He was one of our taxi drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family.

During the worst days of the pandemic, he was one of the few still driving a taxi to support our city and its citizens. Please help him honor his work and help his family.”

It comes as yellow cabbies in New York face debt and bankruptcy after investing in cab medallions — but fail to make substantial profits worth the price of their license certificate.

Thousands of drivers are on the brink of financial ruin, with taxi drivers’ average debt on medallions of $600,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The overwhelming demand for other app-based services like Uber, Lyft and Via in the capital has also put pressure on yellow taxi drivers, driving up competition.

Video shows how the suspects later walk up the stairs of an apartment building.