Two Nebraska teens suffer lacerations after a brawl in which parents complain about the state of the high school

Two high school students in Omaha, Nebraska suffered lacerations when a fight broke out and a teenager pulled a knife.

Shocking video taken by a student at Harry A. Burke High School captured the fight erupting in the hallways around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

It begins with three boys attacking a single student, beating and stomping him until a school officer and other adults rush in to separate the teens.

The boy who was beaten up stands up and suddenly pulls out a knife, scaring onlookers away.

He then lounges with one of his attackers before one of the adults can step in and take the knife away from him.

The adults appear to be trying to calm the teen down before he goes after one of the students who is restrained on the floor.

The security guard finally gets a hold of the boy as more adults rush in to take control of the situation and lead the students away from the crime scene.

According to the Omaha Police Department, two students suffered minor cuts and injuries during the altercation.

In a letter to parents, school principal Darren Rasmussen wrote: “Staff and security responded immediately to de-escalate the situation. The incident was quickly brought under control, without having to put the school in Hold or Secure.

“We will continue to work with the families of the students involved and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

The identities of the students involved in the brawl have not been released.

Despite Rasmussen’s reassurance, parents and students in the district said the fight was not an outlier at the school, nor was it even the only brawl that happened that day.

LeeLynn Tuttle, who graduated from high school in 2006, said she now regrets sending her daughter to the school after the last fight.

“You know, it’s kind of scary as a parent, you know, your kids go to school to be safe and learn things, and then you get videos of kids getting their hair cut,” she shared KETV.

“For example, every day I’m afraid to send my daughter to school and that shouldn’t be a problem.”

Her daughter, Hailee Osborn, told the local outlet that before the fight in the hallway, “there was a fight in the gym before that.”

Amid the negative publicity for the high school, Rasmussen posted a message on Twitter that read, “Don’t dwell on the one negative thing that happened at school today, while hundreds of amazing things happened as well.”

