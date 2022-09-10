Two more of Sydney’s elite high schools are caught up in disgusting group chat with Knox Grammar

Students from two more of Sydney’s most prestigious secondary schools are being investigated via links to a despicable online chat room where teens discussed rape and made racist comments.

Knox Grammar, on the city’s north coast, is at the center of the scandal when it emerged that 20 students from the elite private school sent the horrific messages in the private group chat.

Email addresses of other users in the chat on the social media platform Discord are now linked to students from James Ruse Agricultural High School and North Sydney Boys High.

The NSW Department of Education confirmed they knew emails from the two selective schools were being used to access the chat room.

“The department was recently informed that emails from students from two schools have been used to access the Discord channel,” a spokesperson said.

Teens from Knox Grammar, a private boys’ school on Sydney’s north coast, used an encrypted app to post despicable content.

“We are currently unable to identify the students and will be contacting Knox Grammar School for additional information.”

Teens from two other selective high schools in Sydney and an elite school in Victoria were also reportedly in the chat, the Daily Telegram reported.

The content of the chat was shocking, with students sharing horrific rape fantasies, anti-Semitic and homophobic statements, and other abusive, racist and sexist comments.

Parents pay up to $35,000 a year to send their children to Knox.

A police investigation found that it contained no child abuse material.

Users in the chat room used aliases like ‘n*****removalservice’ and ‘Fa**other3000’.

“I hate women, I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, n*****s, I like tits, feet, abortion, rape, drugs,” read one of the disturbing messages.

Knox Grammar conducted an internal review and director Scott James told parents he identified 74 handles used in the chat room on Tuesday.

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for joining the group and has launched an internal investigation (photo, mock-up of some of the Discord posts)

In a letter sent to parents (pictured), Knox Principal Scott James said the students involved “posted inappropriate messages and made offensive comments in private chat rooms.”

The posts are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements (pictured, a mock-up of the Discord posts)

Scott previously revealed that 20 students faced disciplinary action, some of which were suspended and expelled from school.

New South Wales Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said there would be no tolerance for those involved in the chat room.

“I was shocked and horrified to learn of the activity within these chat groups,” she said.

‘This is far from the behavior we expect from students in NSW. I have asked the NSW Education Standards Authority to closely monitor the situation at Knox and follow the proper procedures.”

One message featured a student who pretended to have support for Adolf Hitler, and another claimed to be “a maniacal pedophile who rapes babes for a living.”

“Why wasn’t I invited to the gang rape party,” read another.

“If I get a girl pregnant and I wear a condom, I’m going to put my fucking hand in her belly,” I read another disturbing message.

It is believed that students from James Ruse Agricultural High School were also involved in the group chat

A teacher who claimed to be Knox while anonymously answering questions about the scandal on Reddit accused the “North Shore mentality” – a reference to the privileged conditions in which some children grow up in the area where the school is located.

“I feel that some students have a ‘North Shore’ mindset, which makes them quite narrow-minded about the world,” the teacher wrote.

“However, this does not represent every student and some students at the school are indeed humble and respectful.

“The school is doing everything it can to prevent young men from having these thoughts. It’s hard, because some students still have the “North Shore mentality”.’