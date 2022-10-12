Two more ‘Green Goblin’ gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail

Two other suspected members of the ‘Green Goblin’ squad of women who robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police.

Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, surrendered on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, after police identified them as involved in the brutal attack on the New York City subway on Oct. 2.

Yesterday, the first member to turn himself in, Miriam Essouf, 26, was released without bail from the Manhattan Criminal Court.

This leaves only one of the four women identified by the NYPD last Friday at large — Dariana Peguero who has had nine previous arrests. Alston has been arrested twice before, and Soto twice.

Five ‘Green Goblin’ members have not yet been identified.

All four suspects named by police last Friday are residents of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, according to James Essig, chief of detectives for the NYPD.

Prosecutors charged Issouf with theft and assault after she was identified as part of an attack on two 19-year-old girls.

Her release came just days after one of the victim’s mothers complained that New York’s relaxed bail laws were endangering ordinary people.

Issouf left Manhattan Criminal Court with a black leather jacket covering her face and her attorney John Russo’s arm around her shoulders.

“She didn’t do anything wrong,” he said as he left the court with his client, the New York Post reported.

“She did not attack any of the victims and videotaped: ‘I don’t want anything to do with this, let’s go.'”

Russo suggested that Issouf was actually “trying to help the victim” and said she had no criminal record.

Issouf turned herself in to police on Monday afternoon, three days after they identified her as one of the suspects in the horrific attack on Friday.

Mariam Issouf, 26, was the first to turn herself in on Monday and was released without bail the following day. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, turned themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dariana Peguero remains a fugitive

The girls were waiting on the platform in Times Square about 2 a.m. when the gang of women dressed in neon green came running down the stairs of the station.

The women in neon green had been in Times Square before the collision to film a TikTok video, police said.

The teens backed off and chose to board a different subway from the group one of the girls’ mothers said was “loud and obnoxious,” but the women got into their carriage.

“One of the girls bumped into the other,” Essig said. “It just escalated onto the train and got out of hand. As the fighting escalated, one of [the suspects] ripped off the wallet containing the victim’s ID.’

“No words were exchanged beforehand,” said the victim’s mother. “In police footage I’ve seen, you could see my daughter and her friend standing on the platform talking and laughing. They bumped my daughter and her friend, as if they were heavily armed.’

“My daughter’s words were, they hastened. I asked, ‘Why? Did you say something?’ She said, “I wish I did because then there would be a reason for what happened to me,” she told the outlet.

Two teenage girls were tossed, stomped and beaten by the green-clad group on a train in New York City N.N. around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Bystanders tried not to intervene when the innocent girls were beaten and robbed – instead they recorded the incident

The violent and unprovoked altercation, which was posted to Reddit, shows the two teens being repeatedly kicked, beaten and thrown around the train car while onlookers film the incident, but do not intervene or try to help.

“They’re filming instead of calling 911. It’s so disturbing to me as my mother that this is the world we live in.”

“My daughter is literally beaten up while all those bystanders were just standing there. Perhaps the police would have arrived sooner if someone had called 911,” the mother said.

The crew took credit cards, a phone and a wallet from the girls before leaving the scene.

‘Luckily my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages,’ she said. ‘Animals belong behind bars. Make an example of it.’

Both young women were treated in hospital for their injuries, including concussions, bite marks, bruises on one of the girl’s stomach and legs, and bruises to the face.

One of the victims was home from Florida, where she studies, for a weekend to celebrate her birthday.