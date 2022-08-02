Two MORE children catch monkeypox in Indiana, health officials reveal

Two children have tested positive for monkey pox in Indiana, state health officials have revealed the U.S. number among young people is four.

The Indiana Department of Health announced the infections but declined to release further information over privacy concerns.

They join a toddler in California who has contracted the virus, and a baby who tested positive while traveling through Washington DC. Last week, a pregnant woman was also found to be infected.

It is of concern because children under the age of eight are at greater risk of a more serious monkeypox infection.

More than 5,800 cases have been reported in America to date – the largest outbreak in the world, mainly among men and gay or bisexual people. But experts warn that the disease is likely to spread to other groups, as it only requires physical touch to transmit.

No deaths have yet been recorded in the United States, but ten fatalities have been recorded worldwide, including four from Africa. The two in Spain are said to be among young men.

The map above shows countries that have detected monkey pox (yellow) and have confirmed monkey pox death (red). There have been ten fatalities worldwide so far

The state revealed the cases in children last week, adding: “No additional information about the cases is being released at this time due to patient privacy.”

They did not say whether they had been hospitalized or what treatments they were receiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the first two cases in children two weeks ago, but said they were “doing well” at the time. DailyMail.com has requested an update.

Timeline of monkey pox in the United States 1958: Monkeypox is discovered when an outbreak of a smallpox-like disease occurs in monkeys kept for research. 1970: The first human case of the disease has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was later discovered in a number of other Central and West African countries. 2003: America’s former largest monkeypox outbreak occurs. A total of 47 people have been infected after contact with prairie dogs that contracted the disease on a farm. July, 2021: Case of monkey pox discovered in the US in a citizen who had recently returned from Nigeria. Nov 2021: Monkeypox is detected on another US resident who recently returned from Nigeria. May 2022: A man in Massachusetts is diagnosed with monkey pox, which is the first case in the current outbreak. There are now more than 5,000 cases across the country. July, 2022: Monkeypox cases are discovered in children and a pregnant woman in the US, in a sign that it is spreading to other groups.

It is thought that they most likely became infected through ‘household contacts’, including relatives and visitors to their hometowns.

dr. Rochelle Walensky said both children had contact with gay or bisexual men — the community where the most cases are currently being discovered.

The two youths were given the antiviral drug TPOXX, which can help keep an infection on track by interfering with the virus’s maturation.

Monkeypox infections are mostly limited to adult males — who were behind more than 99 percent of the total number of cases last week.

But experts repeatedly warn that the virus will spread to other groups, as it only requires physical contact with lesions to transmit.

This has raised concerns if it spreads to children, as there is evidence that they are at risk for a more serious illness.

The World Health Organization warns that children – in addition to older people and pregnant women – are more at risk of monkey pox.

Scientific studies suggest that between three and ten percent of young people with monkey pox die from the disease, although this depends on the type they get.

Announcing the case in Indiana, state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box: ‘Monkeypox doesn’t spread easily through short casual contact, but it’s important to remember that anyone can be affected if they have close contact with a positive case.

“Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or develop symptoms consistent with monkey pox are urged to contact a health care provider.”

Indiana has the 17th largest outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, with 54 recorded infections to date. But this has grown rapidly since two weeks ago, when only 11 cases were discovered.

The largest outbreak is in New York City, where 1,390 cases have now been detected, followed by California (827) and Illinois (520). Neither has reported cases in children.