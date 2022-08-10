TWO MORE buses carrying 95 migrants arrive in NYC

Two more buses carrying illegal immigrants arrived in the Big Apple on Wednesday, just one day after Mayor Eric Adams threatened to send New Yorkers to Texas in an effort to unseat its Republican governor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses of undocumented immigrants to New York City last week in protest of President Joe Biden’s plan to end a pandemic-era program that allowed border agents to more easily thwart crossings.

He has already bused in thousands of people from Texas, and on Wednesday two more buses pulled into the Port Authority at around 7.45am carrying 95 people each. At least five of the incoming migrants were women, one of whom was pictured carrying two young children.

City officials said Abbott did not provide them with any warning about when the migrants would come, but they were prepared at the scene to offer medical evaluations and other services as they decide what to do with these new arrivals.

And as the new migrants stepped off the bus into the City that Never Sleeps on Wednesday, they were greeted by protesters who claimed the mayor has no plan to deal with the onslaught of new migrants.

Others, though, handed the new migrants $20 bills in an effort to help them get started with their new lives as hundreds roam the streets looking for shelter.

A young girl stepped off one of the buses that arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal waving to the crowd on Wednesday morning

The immigrants who arrived on Wednesday carried brown envelopes in their hand containing their documentation status

One man exited the bus carrying all of his belongings in a clear trash bag

John Torres, who migrated from Columbia as a child, said he drove up from Maryland to greet the new arrivals with $200 in cash to give away ‘because it’s the right thing to do.

‘It’s something that somebody would do for me if I’m in poverty, if I’m starting out, someone would do that for me,’ Torres told the New York Post, explaining that he empathized with the migrants.

‘You know, if I’m coming in a bus, if I’m scared, I don’t know where I’m going, I don’t know what’s going on or nothing, at least you know, if someone gives me something for breakfast, at least I could start out that way and then buy me a shirt, buy me clothes and then, I don’t know figure it out from there.’

One of the immigrants, Jairo Gamardo, also told the Post how he started his trek from Venezuela to the United States on July 8, claiming he used to work for the military in Venezuela and was seeking political asylum in the U.S.

He said he crossed into the US via Texas, and spent two days being processed by immigration officials before he was brought to a church, from where he boarded a bus headed directly to the Big Apple — stopping only for bathroom breaks.

Gamardo noted the trip was provided to him and other immigrants for free.

When asked why he wanted to come to New York, he said simply: ‘It’s a beautiful city.’

New York City police escorted undocumented immigrants who arrived in the Big Apple from Texas on Wednesday

The third bus of undocumented immigrants from Texas arrived on Wednesday

Social workers on the scene tried to help those who arrived on Wednesday

But city officials have said they are not prepared for the onslaught of new migrants to the city.

They claim that Abbott hired a charter bus company to transport the migrants across the country — but the bus company signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing the city from obtaining details of its itineraries.

As a result, city officials have been left scrambling as the migrants flooded New York City shelters, with the City Council holding a special hearing Tuesday night focusing on the growing problem.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has now called for federal intervention, and said in a news conference he has ‘called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote’ in Texas’ upcoming gubernatorial election, in which Abbott will face off against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

‘I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking, because for the good of America we have to get him out of office.’

In response, Abbott’s campaign spokesman told DailyMail.com: ‘It sounds like the Mayor of New York has taken on the additional role of political director for the Beto O’Rourke campaign.’

While waiting for the migrants to get off the buses on Wednesday, New York City Immigration Commissioner Manuel Castro railed against Abbott’s plans to send migrants to New York City and Washington DC.

He accused a ‘morally corrupt’ Abbott of using the buses as a ‘political ploy’ to ‘foment anti-immigrant sentiment.

‘You cannot take the words of Gov. Abbott seriously,’ Castro said outside the New York Times building early Wednesday morning, according to FOX News. ‘He’s demonstrated his moral character with these actions, and they’re disgusting.

‘We do know that people are arriving with a great amount of needs because of the treatment they’ve received in the state of Texas,’ Castro continued. ‘Again, this must be condemned. This must be looked into.

‘And our federal government will… take steps to hold them accountable.

‘No one is blaming them,’ Castro said of the incoming migrants. ‘But we are condemning this Gov Abbott’s treatment.

‘If he wanted to help, he would be busing them to the actual locations that they need to. But he’s not, he’s transporting people to Washington DC and to New York City without any communication with us, with the intent of forcing as much harm as possible to our cities.’

His remarks echoed those of the New York City Mayor, who called for more federal funding to deal with the influx of new migrants.

The onslaught of new immigrants comes just one day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams threatened to send New Yorkers to Texas in an effort to unseat Gov Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tore into NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Monday after he said busing migrants to the Big Apple from border communities flooded with illegal immigration is ‘horrific’

In his news conference on Tuesday, Adams announced that the city’s shelter system has been overwhelmed by 4,000 immigrants who have flooded into the city looking for shelter and work.

The city’s daily shelter census is now running over 50,000 people a day, which is about 10 percent higher than normal, NBC 4 New York reports.

But hundreds of other people who arrived in the city over the past few weeks are now wandering the streets after being directed to shelters that do not exist.

According to NBC 4 New York, the immigrants had paperwork containing erroneous or outright bogues addresses and phone numbers for New York City shelters.

In at least one case that is now under federal investigation, an asylum seeker was sent to the Big Apple with paperwork that bore a fake address — which a officer signed off on, using a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

Federal officials have insisted that the immigrants themselves are providing the bad addresses, but aid groups insist it’s federal agents and officers giving the migrants these phony directions.

Still, Adams has said, all of the migrants arriving to the city are being brought to shelters in accordance with the city’s right-to-shelter laws, and those who want to go elsewhere are getting help from aid groups.

Staff for the New York City Mayor’s Office waited for the buses to arrive early Wednesday morning. They have said they did not receive any communication from Texas officials about when and where the buses would arrive

Miguel Santan, the chief of staff for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, spoke to reporters outside the Port Authority as people behind him protested what they deemed to be the mayor’s lack of a plan to deal with the immigrants

Adams has called Abbott’s program ‘irresponsible’ for using human beings for a ‘political ploy.’

He claimed that the migrants did not necessarily want to come to the Big Apple but were ‘not allowed to do so.

‘They were forced on the bus with the understanding they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to,’ he claimed, ‘and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so.

‘It’s unimaginable to come to this country and your first visit here and someone trying to throw you out as the Governor of Texas is doing,’ he continued.

‘I think he’s irresponsible. I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything. There’s a reason the Statue of Liberty is there. We all came from somewhere… I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything except exposing the type of individual that he is.’

Adams’ press office said that they could not speak to the mayor’s threat to send New Yorkers to Texas to vote against Abbott, but said it is something the mayor is contemplating.

In the meantime, the New York City Council held an emergency meeting to figure out how to deal with the growing problem, at which Adrienne Adams, chair of the Committee on General Welfare, called for more transparency and accountability, ABC News reports.

‘While there may be a rise in those seeking asylum in New York City, this does not mean they are to blame for issues that have historically plagued our system,’ she said.

Ninety five migrants stepped off a bus in New York City to protesters on Wednesday

Two more buses arrived in the Big Apple on Wednesday after Texas Gov Greg Abbott already sent thousands of migrants to the city

Meanwhile, Abbott has called the New York City mayor a ‘hypocrite’ for denouncing the influx of migrants to the city.

He had previously invited Adams and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to the state to see the immigration crisis first hand, but Adams refused.

‘Mayor Adams is hypocritically upset about welcoming a few dozen into his sanctuary city,’ the governor said Monday.

‘What’s horrific is the thousands of illegal immigrants overrunning and overwhelming our border communities with populations smaller than a New York City borough.’

He has also vowed to ‘keep sending these buses’ until leaders in the northeast understand what is happening in Texas ‘and most importantly — until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border.’

Abbott has found Adams to be a useful foil to show Texas voters that he’s tough on immigration.

New York has considered itself a sanctuary city for undocumented migrants and does not cooperate with immigration enforcement officers on deportation or detention matters.

Adams, who New Yorkers have criticized for trying to roll back criminal justice reform, has been using the spat with to prove his Democratic bona fides.

O’Rourke, the governor’s political rival, won just under a million votes in the Democratic primary in March. Abbott won 1.3 million votes.