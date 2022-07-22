Two men found dead on the side of the road in Kirkstall, near Warrnambool

An investigation is underway following the grim discovery of two men found dead by the side of the road in a small town in the Victoria region.

The bodies were found Friday morning on Kirkstall-Koroit Road in Kirkstall, near Warrnambool.

Mystery surrounds how the men died with an elaborate crime scene now set up.

Police remain aware of the incident in the early stages of the investigation, but say the men were ‘fatally injured’.

Police are on the scene in Kirkstall, where the bodies of two men were found on the side of the road on Friday morning

“Both men, who have not yet been officially identified, died at the scene,” the police said in a statement.

“The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be determined. More information will follow as soon as it is known.’

Kirkstall is a small town 275 km south west of Melbourne with less than 400 inhabitants.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.

More to come