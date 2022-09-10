Two men charged in Wolli Creek over dial-a-dealer cocaine criminal syndicate in Greater Sydney area

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two men have been charged and will face court as police crack down on the supply of drugs through a ‘Dial-a-Dealer’ criminal network.

In 2017, the Central Metropolitan South Region Enforcement Squad (RES), established Strike Force Northrop to investigate and deal with the ongoing supply of cocaine in the Greater Sydney region.

As part of the investigation on Friday, two men, 21 and 22, were arrested at around 3:15 p.m. at a unit and in an underground parking garage on Lusty St, Wolli Creek.

Two men, 21 and 22, were arrested at a unit and underground parking garage on Lusty St, Wolli Creek around 3:15 p.m. Friday when police cracked down on the supply of drugs through ‘Dial-a-Dealer’ criminal syndicates

A search warrant from the unit revealed two pistols, ammunition, handcuffs, $63,500 cash, 737 grams of cocaine, 515 grams of MDMA and electronic devices

A search warrant from the unit revealed two handguns, ammunition, handcuffs, $63,500 cash, 737 grams of cocaine, 515 grams of MDMA and electronic devices.

The items have been seized and are now under further investigation.

The two men were taken to the Kogarah Police Station, where they were charged with an extensive list of criminal offences.

Both men are charged with a range of drug offenses including supplying illicit drugs (large commercial supply), two counts of possession of unauthorized firearms and ammunition, handling the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

The duo were denied bail and will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.