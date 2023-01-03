Two men charged in power substation attacks that left thousands in Washington state without power

Two men have been charged with attacks on four Washington state power stations that left 14,000 people without power on Christmas Day.

The duo told investigators their plan was all about stealing a cash register from a local business, according to the suit filed Saturday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Tacoma.

After cutting power to the area — leaving people with a cold and dark holiday weekend — the men drilled a hole in a business lock and stole the cash register.

The overnight attacks on Pierce County substations knocked out power to customers during the holiday season and caused about $3 million in damage.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, were arrested Saturday and charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The four substations targeted were Graham and Elk Plain substations and Kapowsin and Hemlock substations.

Crahan and Greenwood face up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and 10 years for possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to a local medium, prosecutors plan to ask whether the two men remain detained in the federal detention center.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Nick Brown, the men were first identified as potential suspects through cell phone records and surveillance video.

Photos taken of the suspect at one of the Tacoma Power substations show a pickup truck and a man at the scene. A similar truck was connected to the incidents.

Officials also said that a search of the house found distinctive clothing worn by the suspects.

These photos were taken at one of the Washington substations that was attacked over Christmas

A Tacoma Power team works early Christmas morning at an electrical substation damaged by vandals

During the search, officers also found two unregistered short-barreled guns.

One of the weapons seized was fitted with an improvised silencer.

Crahan and Greenwood appear in US District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday.

Additional charges may apply.

Last week, a law enforcement official claimed those who carried out the attack may have been trying to “send a message.”

These unregistered weapons were also found by the police during a house search

Sergeant Darren Moss, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said last week that the attackers may have been trying to “send a message”

Sergeant Darren Moss, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said the agency was investigating the incidents.

“We can’t confirm that,” Sgt. Moss said about the possible motive.

“But that’s how we’re going to look at it. Four of them in one day. On Christmas Day. That screams, “I want to make a point.” What point do they want to make? I do not know.’

Law enforcement officials were first notified of the attacks after an employee tipped them off about “a break-in” at one of the substations.

Deputies found evidence of break-ins and damaged equipment, but nothing had been taken from the facility.

Just hours after the first call came in, deputies were called to the second substation for another report of a break-in.

Deputies investigated the third and fourth burglaries around the same time, which also failed to take anything but equipment was damaged.

Prior to Crahan and Greenwood’s arrest, officials called the incident “deliberate” and “criminal.”

“It was a person who chose to disrupt so many people’s livelihoods on a wonderful vacation,” Tacoma Power’s Joe Wilson told Fox13 Seattle.

Washington state’s electrical substations were vandalized – cutting power to 14,000 people – just two weeks after seven were deliberately sabotaged across America

A fire at one of the substations knocked out power to residents of the nearby communities of Kapowsin and Graham, which have a total population of 37,000.

Most of those affected by the outage were in southeastern Tacoma.

Most customers eventually regained power by noon, but many continued through the day in the darkness and cold of the acts.

Nearly 8,000 customers in Puget had power restored by 5 a.m., officials said.

There have been eight attacks on power plants in Washington and Oregon in recent weeks.

The attacks were preceded by a warning from federal law enforcement of a threat to the local power grid.

The Tacoma Public Utilities did not describe the specific nature of the attack beyond a tentative time frame over the Christmas weekend.

Deputies have been hesitant in recent weeks to label the attacks as domestic terrorism without naming any suspects.

However, many believe that this is the case.

A Tacoma Power crew placed this new padlock at the gate of a substation after a lock cut to break into the substation was taken by police

Photos show a fenced off area on one of four targets near Tacoma Sunday. The trope of attacking power infrastructure, an expert said after the attacks, “is an old tenet of the US far right”

In December, Washington state law enforcement sources said they had received a memo from the FBI warning them of possible attacks in the area.

Before the Washington attacks, North Carolina experienced a grid attack that may have been caused by drag show opponents.

The shooting took place in the small town of Southern Pines on December 3 and knocked out power to more than 40,000 residents.

Department of Homeland Security officials have warned that extremists have harbored “credible, specific plans to attack power infrastructure since at least 2020.”

Washington and nearby Oregon have recorded eight attacks on power plants in recent weeks, drawing them under scrutiny from the FBI

Others have argued that the U.S. power grid — which includes more than 7,300 plants and connects more than 145 million Americans — needs better security to prevent such attacks.

The trope of attacking power infrastructure, the power grid or critical infrastructure “is an old principle of the American far-right,” said Ali Winston, a journalist who has followed terrorist threats.