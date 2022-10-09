Two men arrested on suspicion of rape at top London restaurant Elysee Greek

<!–

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape at a top London restaurant that was a favorite of Prince Philip and has hosted celebrities and politicians for decades.

Police officers said “drugs were involved” in the alleged incident and have filed for the Elysee Greek restaurant and nightclub to be shut down.

The popular West End venue, which opened in 1936, had its license suspended last week.

A licensing committee heard that two members of the family who run the venue have been “permanently banned from the premises” but did not say why.

The Elysee has been a fixture of London’s social scene for almost 90 years. The 1966 World Cup winning England team celebrated their victory there. Other famous customers have been The Beatles, Muhammad Ali, Margaret Thatcher and George Michael. Actor Stephen Fry has used the venue for two book launches.

The Elysee (pictured) has been a fixture of London's social scene for nearly 90 years.

It was considered to be London’s first Greek restaurant and still packs a crowd who enjoy traditional dancers and plate food. Socialite Georgia Toffolo cut her leg there in July while breaking dishes.

The venue, which boasts a roof garden, recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Yesterday, a sign in the restaurant’s window read: ‘Unfortunately, due to a kitchen fire, we will be closed for several weeks.’

However, The Mail on Sunday can reveal that its license was suspended after police raided the restaurant last month in response to reports that a woman had been drugged and raped.

A police spokesman said two men in their 30s had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Officers applied to the local authority, Camden Council, to review the Elysee’s licence.

A report by its licensing committee said: ‘The police had reason to believe that the premises were associated with serious crime on Saturday 10 September 2022 [and] an incident took place inside the premises involving guests of the venue.

‘The incident involved the use of drugs on the premises and an alleged sexual assault.’

City councilors decided to suspend the Elysee’s license for six weeks after an extraordinary four-hour hearing, held largely in secret last Tuesday. The select panel heard evidence behind closed doors after the Metropolitan Police asked that it be kept private.

At the end of the meeting, committee chairman Gio Spinella said two members of the Karageorgis family, who run the venue, were ‘permanently banned from the premises’.

But he said the panel had decided not to revoke the license permanently to give the restaurant ‘one last chance’.

The Elysee declined to comment. ‘

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘On September 10, police received an allegation of rape which was reported to have taken place at the Elysee restaurant in Percy Street.

‘Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. Both have been released pending further enquiries.’