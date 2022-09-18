Two masked men hold elderly Virginia residents at GUNPOINT during home invasion:

<!–

Portsmouth Police are searching for two masked men who robbed two elderly residents inside their Virginia home when both watched a western at gunpoint during an afternoon home invasion.

The girls have been identified by police as Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22. Both are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a burglary, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Shocking video shows the two suspects entering the home and yelling at the two elderly victims to “get in the closet right now,” he said.

“Get in the closet right now,” said one of the men. “I’m not playing f*****, get in the closet right now.”

As the elderly woman is seen walking towards the cupboard as the perpetrator points his gun at her. He then turns to the other person sitting on the recliner as the television is heard in the background.

‘Come up! Get up!, he shouted, pointing his gun. The horrified resident is seen slowly getting off the sofa, grabbing their walker and walking slowly towards the linen just off the kitchen.

Video surveillance shows the girls walking around the home, with one grabbing a purse and the other grabbing a safe from another room before leaving the home.

The two residents, whose names have not been released, were uninjured.

Investigators have identified the two suspects as 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. (pictured left) and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. Both (pictured right) are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, kidnapping and abduction. Conspiracy to commit a burglary. Mitchell Boney Jr. is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788

The incident took place on Wednesday around 1:50 pm at a home on Turnpike Road in Virginia.

One of the suspects stands 6 feet 2 inches-6 feet 3 inches tall, 170 to 180 lbs., wearing a gray hoodie, blue stonewashed jeans, black shoes and wearing a black mask.

The second suspect, who is between 5 feet and 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches and approximately 150-160 lbs, was wearing a black hoodie, navy/black sweatpants, a red sock on his right foot, white shoes and also wearing a black mask

Police said Boney is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.

DailyMail.com contacted the Portsmouth Police Department for any new developments, but they have yet to respond to our request.

Police are asking the public with any information to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536