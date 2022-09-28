Two-legged robot named ‘Cassie’ sets Guinness World Record for fastest 100-metre sprint by a droid

A two-legged robot that can chase you down the street might sound like something made up for the latest episode of Black Mirror.

But it may not be far from reality after a bipedal robot known as ‘Cassie’ set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot.

Cassie clocked the historic time of 24.73 seconds, starting from a standing position and returning to that position after the sprint, without falling.

While that’s more than 15 seconds slower than the world record for a 100-meter sprint by a human held by Usain Bolt at 9.58 seconds, it’s faster than most people would take to jog the same distance.

Jonathan Hurst, an Oregon State robotics professor who led the robot’s development, described it as “a major turning point.”

“This may be the first bipedal robot to learn to run, but it won’t be the last,” he said.

The 100-meter record builds on previous achievements of the robot, including running 5 kilometers in 2021 in just over 53 minutes.

Cassie completed the 5K on the Oregon State campus untethered and on a single battery charge.

The robot has knees that bend like an ostrich’s and works without cameras or external sensors — essentially as if it were blind — using machine learning to control its gait.

“We’ve built the understanding in recent years to achieve this world record, by running a 5K and also going up and down stairs,” said graduate student Devin Crowley, who led the Guinness effort.

“Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behavior for robots is new and different.”

While completing a 5K helped prove Cassie’s reliability and stamina, the question of how fast the robot could run remained open.

This prompted the research team to shift its focus to speed.

The human record holder for the event is Usain Bolt, who clocked an astonishing 9.58 seconds at the 2009 IAAF World Championships

Can a human EVER run 100 meters in less than nine seconds? The main problem with getting a race under nine seconds is how much power humans can produce and what the requirements are to achieve it. To take long, high-frequency strides, athletes must produce a tremendous amount of force in a very short time — about 4.5 times their body weight in about 0.1 second, according to Polly McGuigan and Aki Salo, professors in Sport Biomechanics at the University of California. University of Bath. To do this, athletes must maintain a very stiff leg and accelerate it into the ground upon foot contact. “Recent research has shown that this difference in the forces generated in the early stance phase (just after foot contact) distinguishes the very fast sprinters from the slower ones,” the researchers said. read more

Cassie was trained for the equivalent of a full year in a simulation environment, compressed into a week using a computer technique known as ‘parallelization’.

This means that multiple processes and calculations take place simultaneously, allowing Cassie to go through a series of training experiences simultaneously.

“Cassie can do a range of different gaits, but when we specialized in speed, we started to wonder which gaits are most efficient at each speed?” said Crowley.

“This led to Cassie’s first optimized gait pattern and resulted in behavior that was strikingly similar to human biomechanics.”

The remaining challenge was getting Cassie to start reliably from a detached position, run, and then return to the detached position without falling.

“Starting and stopping in a standing position is more difficult than running, similar to how taking off and landing is more difficult than actually piloting an airplane,” said artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern, who was involved in developing the ‘brain’. of the robot.

To address this, the researchers switched between two neural networks: one that can run and another that can stand.

In order for it to work gracefully, it was then a matter of coding the correct timing for these transitions.

“This 100-meter result was achieved through an in-depth collaboration between mechanical hardware design and advanced artificial intelligence to control that hardware.”

As with taking off and landing an airplane, taking off and (especially) stopping were the most challenging hurdles for this venture.

Cassie was developed with a 16-month $1 million grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and funding from the National Science Foundation.

The 100m record, which was set on May 11, 2022, has been registered as an official Guinness World Record.

“Given the realistic nature of the task, setting this record is a concrete milestone in robot locomotion and real-world capability,” said Guinness World Records.

“I believe such control approaches are going to be a big part of the future of robotics,” added Hurst.

“The exciting thing about this race is the potential. Using learned policies for robot control is a whole new field, and this 100-meter dash shows better performance than other control methods.

“I think progress will accelerate from here.”