Two killed by NYC subway after ‘woman fell on rails and man jumped down to save her’

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene not long after the tragic incident to say an investigation is ongoing, but no crime is suspected

Police are investigating a theory that the woman fell and the man tried to pull her out of harm’s way

The fatal incident occurred Tuesday morning at the 6th and 14th Street station in lower Manhattan

Two people were killed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning after being hit by a subway.

A 44-year-old Long Island man and a 63-year-old Brooklyn woman were fatally struck by an L train at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street stops in Chelsea around 10:30 a.m., according to New York City Police Department.

Police are investigating the possibility that the man was a Good Samaritan who fell onto the rails after trying to catch the woman as she fell into the path of danger.

NYPD officers carry the body of a victim from the 6th Avenue and 14th Street station

NYPD emergency services remove the bodies of one of the two victims. A middle-aged man and woman were both killed by an L train around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning

The woman was Reportedly found under the train and the man was found in a space between the train and the platform around the sixth or seventh train car.

Investigators say the woman may have fallen between the subways when the train was stopped and the man went down to try and save her.

After landing on the tracks, the man tried to climb back onto the platform before the train departed, but was crushed, police said. New York daily news.

The New York Fire Department reported receiving a call that a person on the tracks was in cardiac arrest.

Witnesses told officers they did not see anyone being pushed off the platform. No crime is currently suspected in the fatal incident.

L train service was halted in both directions for hours following the holiday season tragedy

An investigation is ongoing, but according to Mayor Eric Adams, who arrived on the scene not long after the incident, no crime is currently suspected.

Adams said he had been on the 1 train at 96th Street to inspect the work the city, MTA and police officers are doing every day to improve the city’s ailing transportation system.

“It looks like it wasn’t a crime,” Adams said Eyewitness Newsadding that authorities are conducting a “more thorough investigation.”

He said officers are going to “put everything together” and find out exactly what happened, but preliminary reports suggest no foul play was involved in the tragic incident leading up to Christmas.