Two insecure superpowers stumble towards collision over Taiwan

The writer is a senior fellow at Yale University and author of the forthcoming book, ‘Accidental Conflict: America, China and the Clash of False Stories’

Geostrategic accidents rarely come out of the blue: look no further than World War I. Nancy Pelosi’s unfortunate stopover in Taiwan, following years of mounting tensions between China and the US, should be viewed in that vein. It remains to be seen whether this will become one of history’s tragic tipping points.

That is certainly the risk. There is a threatening The escalation of the US-China conflict since 2017 – a trade war, a tech war and the early stages of a new cold war – bodes well. But this conflict would not have happened without a confluence of false stories that both nations have embraced regarding the other.

Of the many examples, two stand out: America blames China for a huge trade deficit, even though it had trade deficits with 106 countries in 2021 due to a self-induced shortage of domestic savings. China’s fear of US containment is seen as an existential threat to its prosperity ambitions, diverting attention from an urgent consumer-led transformation of its economy. Two vulnerable countries blame each other for their own shortcomings. This blame game, exacerbated by censorship (China) and information falsification (America) and exacerbated by the viral spread of social networks, has become the high-octane fuel for escalation of conflict.

With Chinese test missiles flying, the spark from tensions in Taiwan could quickly ignite this fuel. The US denies hostile motives and argues that innocent visits by lawmakers have long been the norm. This is downright absurd. Second in line to the US presidency and hardly an insignificant member of Congress, Pelosi was explicit in offering support for a free and independent Taiwan. This is a direct insult to the “One China” principles of reunification enshrined in the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué. China, now confronted with myriad problems of its own – an unworkable zero-covid policy, property reductions, demographic pressures and Xi Jinpings bid for re-election at the upcoming 20th party congress – considers any threat to Taiwan’s reunification to be particularly unbearable at this time.

The parallels with Vladimir Putin’s “reason” for waging war in Ukraine are especially worrying. Just as Putin has justified unscrupulous acts of aggression by his paranoia over NATO expansion, Xi may see US support for Taiwan as the tipping point in his own fear of Western containment of China. Autocrats are most dangerous when cornered. Are we guilty of squeezing Xi like? many have argued did we do Putin? An unfathomable massacre in Ukraine is a warning we should all heed before provoking a major power conflict with China over Taiwan.

There is a way out. It begins with the recognition that the current approach to managing the relationship between the US and China – arguably the most important bilateral relationship in the world – has been a major failure. The best that both nations could come up with in recent years was the so-called “Phase I “Trade Agreement”, which failed miserably to reduce the overall US trade deficit, leaving an inflation-prone America to pay for the higher tariffs of its largest importer. The two presidents, Biden and Xi, occasionally talk on the phone, but the conversations are scripted gaffes that accomplish almost nothing.

A seriously conflicting Chinese-American relationship is in dire need of an updated architecture of engagement. In my upcoming book, I propose a new US-China Secretariat as a permanent institution that deals with all aspects of the relationship — from economics and trade to cybersecurity and health, to climate change and human rights. Equally staffed by professionals from both countries and based in a neutral jurisdiction, this secretariat could promote a constant exchange of views, encourage the collaborative development of policy white papers and provide a dispute resolution mechanism. There’s no guarantee this approach would work, but it certainly beats previous efforts.

Henry Kissinger recently warned of America’s unfortunate tendency to engage in “endless confrontations” with China, suggesting that behind bipartisan China-bashing is the mistaken belief that Beijing’s system will eventually implode or turn into a democracy. America’s inability to accept China’s sustainability is at the heart of its concern about a rising rival. Likewise, China’s fixation on rejuvenation — a legacy of its “century of humiliation” at the hands of foreigners — explains its fear of US containment. Two insecure superpowers stumble into a dangerous collision. The spectacle of Pelosi’s mission to Taiwan brings that disastrous possibility into sharper focus.