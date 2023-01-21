A new study looking at the network reliability of electric car charging devices in supermarkets found that 43% do not work. Half of Morrisons’ chargers were out of order

Shoppers hoping to charge their electric vehicles while doing their weekly grocery shopping might be frustrated as new research has found that more than two in five devices in supermarket parking lots are not working.

Analysis of public charging data found that 43 percent of chargers located in major supermarkets have connection issues or are completely out of service.

The study, conducted by car leasing comparison site LeaseLoco, found that half of the chargers in Tesco and Morrisons stores reviewed were not working, while two in five at Lidl were showing fault.

The analysis was conducted using the Zap-Map charging point app to review the status of on-site devices at seven major supermarkets on January 14 and 15.

The supermarket chains under review were Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco and Waitrose.

The sample spanned the top 20 UK cities* (excluding London) and only looked at supermarket sites within a 12-mile radius of the city centre.

In the seven supermarkets, where the charger status was active and available on Zap-Map, an average of 57 percent showed that it was working without problems.

Morrisons had the most comprehensive charger health data on Zap-Map, but this revealed that only half (50 per cent) of the chargers were working on the dates reviewed.

How many chargers in supermarket car parks are working? Aldi: not enough data Asda: 74% working Lidl: 60% working Morrison: 50% working Sainsbury’s: 60% working Tesco: 49% working Waitrose: 68% working Source: LeaseLoco NB: Analysis carried out with Zap-Map on January 14 and 15, 2022

The investigation identified that 12 out of 13 on-site EV chargers at four Morrisons stores in and around Swansea were listed on Zap-Map as out of order.

While only two of the 12 chargers were working at the four Morrisons stores within a 12-mile radius of Portsmouth, according to the report.

Asda had the highest percentage of EV chargers in operation at 74 per cent among all reviewed where status data was available on Zap-Map.

Although Tesco sites had a lower percentage of chargers in operation than Morrisons at 49 per cent, LeaseLoco says this was based on fewer devices, as in many cases online status data was not available to chargers, so they were omitted from the study as a result.

Tesco also recently removed free charging for customers.

From 1 November 2022, Pod Point, which manages devices in Tesco car parks in partnership with Volkswagen, said EV drivers will have to pay 28p per kWh to use the slower 7kW devices, 40p for EV chargers. 22kW and 50p per kWh to connect to your network. of 50kW fast charging points.

The comparison website said that not having any charger reliability status available for many of the devices it checked will add to the frustration of EV owners, as it means it may not be possible to know in advance whether chargers are on particular work or not.

For example, in all Aldi stores considered in this research, there was no live status data.

Commenting on the study results, John Wilmot, chief executive of LeaseLoco, said supermarkets should be an ideal place to charge, as the average person spends almost an hour in the store while shopping, but reliability issues could cause a huge headache for electric vehicle owners. looking to charge batteries while they fill their baskets.

Although Tesco sites had a lower percentage of chargers in operation than Morrisons at 49%, LeaseLoco says this is based on fewer devices

“This research shows that pinning your hopes on your local supermarket to recharge your car battery could be a frustrating experience,” John said.

“It also highlights the challenges of relying on public charging infrastructure, including charging stations in supermarkets, that is not 100 percent reliable and where demand exceeds supply.

“Although some car owners will use public chargers infrequently, as they only need their vehicles for short distances and can charge at home, many will need to use the public network to keep their cars on the road.

“As more people switch to electric vehicles, the need for proper charging infrastructure will intensify. And if we want to avoid a repeat of the scenes we witnessed over Christmas, with drivers queuing for hours to charge their electric vehicles, this has to be a priority.”

*cities analyzed in the study: birmingham, Bristol board, Brighton, cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, exeter, Glasgow, ipswich, leeds, leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, newcastle, Norwich, nottingham, plymouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, swansea