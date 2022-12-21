Two holidaymakers head to Benidorm ‘because it’s cheaper than staying at home’

<!–

A few British holidaymakers were stunned to discover that the price of a pint in Benidorm is cheaper than a cup of tea.

Graham, 38, and Darren, 48, from Middlesbrough, booked a £115 five-day trip to the popular Spanish seaside resort because ‘it’s cheaper than staying at home’.

They decided to book the trip after Graham said the price of the holiday cost the same amount as what he pays for his gas and electricity bills for five days.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, the couple can be seen at a bar in the popular Spanish resort asking the landlady for the price of two drinks.

The men look surprised when they are told that a pint costs 87 pence (€1) in the bar, making it cheaper than a cup of tea, which would cost them £1.31 (€1.50).

One of them then jokes, “Well, I can’t afford not to drink.”

Meanwhile, the average price of a pint in the UK is £3.95, according to figures from consultancy CGA.

People on TikTok praised the ‘legends’ while another said, ‘That should be the average person’s billboard to go to Benidorm.’

“I can’t afford not to drink,” someone else commented.

Another added: ‘Euros per pint. Find which bar that is on.’

“He went to heaven there,” someone else said.

“Darren was hungover and didn’t want to drink, but that turned out to be the cheapest option,” Graham, a regular TikTok post, told NeedToKnow.Online.

“He told me it wasn’t a good idea, so I ordered a pint.”

He continued: ‘Darren is like a celebrity in Benidorm because he’s always pulled over for pictures – and he’s just a fun-loving kid who gets along with everyone.’

While his partner found the humor in his antics with the pair claiming they’ve been dubbed the new ‘Ant and Dec’.

Graham added: ‘My partner laughed and said [we’re] angry, along with her cheer.

“Darren ended up singing on stage and doing a duet with Chrissy Rock from the TV show Benidorm, which I have good videos of.

“We also went to watch the England game and the bar was full of singing – it was great.”