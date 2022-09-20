Two high school students, aged 14 and and 18, are found shot dead two miles from one of their homes

Two high school students were shot and killed two miles from one of their homes.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were close friends, were reported missing this weekend.

They were found dead around 3 p.m. Sunday in western Orange County, near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough roads.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called by the two men who found them and officers have launched a murder investigation.

Lyric and Devin’s family say a third person was in the car with them hours before they disappeared.

David White, who lives nearby, said: 'I heard almost 10 shots go off like an automatic rifle and paused, then five more shots went off.

“I thought, ‘Who shoots this late at night?'”

Lyric’s stepfather, Shane Cannada, said she took a shower around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a missing person report.

On Saturday morning, when he went to wake her, he found she was missing.

Police were told by Canada that he believes she left through an unlocked door on Friday night.

The report also states that Lyric left all her belongings in her room except her iPad, so he didn’t think she ran away.

Brady Woods, Lyric’s father, assisted in the search after the sheriff’s office contacted him WRAL.

Friends and relatives had gone to Canada’s house to find Lyric.

The search led authorities to forest trails and hunting stands, and they used a K-9 dog to look for her.

Using Woods’ dog and pillowcase, Lyric was determined to leave her home and go through woods through which four-wheelers drove, according to the report.

Lyric was seen by a neighbor in the car in that area at 3 a.m. Saturday and officers believe someone in the vehicle gave her a lift.

Her phone, iPad and laptop were seized as evidence.

Lyric and Devin’s family wants clarification on what happened to them, while Devin’s mother Tiffany Concepion says, “Who’s strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?” We want answers.’

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about who is responsible for the teens’ deaths.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the teens’ official cause of death and identities.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “While we don’t have that confirmation yet, the tragic but logical conclusion is becoming clearer as there are no other missing persons who match the descriptions of the localized people.”

Yesterday Woods’ grandfather posted on Facebook that he would be offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information about who was responsible for her death.

According to mother Concepion, a Mebane police report was filed Saturday for Clark, who had lived with his father.

Clark, an avid soccer player at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, was described by his mother as an “athletic person, a good person with a good heart.”

The high school had organized a balloon flight last night in memory of Clark.

Woods attended Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock.

Clark’s mother says she will continue to fight for answers and is angry at the way her son’s disappearance and death was handled by the police, adding that she was not allowed to see her son.

She said she believes in the early stages of the investigation the sheriff’s office should have been more aggressive and sent an Amber Alert when the friends first disappeared.

But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has since said no Amber Alerts are issued for 18-year-olds.

Sheriff Blackwood said in a statement: “The trial is important and crucial in guiding us to the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime.

“I ask for your patience as we, along with other investigative services, do the necessary work to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane Police Department are handling Clark’s investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to researcher Keith Goodwin at 919-245-2918.