Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges after gun prank

Students who ‘tricked’ a school administrator by pretending that a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, face criminal charges.

Students ran for their lives after schoolgirls approached a staff member and told them they’d seen someone carry it again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.

“This whole incident appears to have been a cruel joke by several students that has now gotten out of hand by internet trolls, misinformed people and in some cases people who aren’t even in Florida, or have kids who go to school on the mainland.” , the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The panic seems to have started when graffiti appeared on a bathroom wall and threatened an attack.

Two students interviewed after the graffiti was discovered denied any involvement.

The graffiti was common in the school, police said, and determined there was no real threat.

But seeing an opportunity, some students appeared to have orchestrated the “joke” on Friday after police began investigating the graffiti, sparking the fright.

The next day, two groups of students in the cafeteria on the mainland are said to have decided to take advantage of the graffiti threat and cause panic.

Video showed the two groups getting into specific positions and timing their actions, police said.

A male student waited at the exit while the female students approached the administrator to tell them about the gun.

The student then ran out of the building after the firearm was mentioned, causing the nearby students to panic and trigger the stampede.

The school principal pressed the emergency button when told about the firearm.

But footage of the scene showed that none of the students saw a gun or responded to shots fired, police said.

“At no point in the video is anyone standing on a table and presenting a gun, or fire shots as some people have posted,” the police statement read.

The Daytona Beach Police Department released an image of their route when reports of gunshots were reported, quickly updating with the news that they had discovered no evidence of firearms or gunshots

** UPDATE **

All rooms and buildings have been evacuated. Nothing located. At the moment it appears to be a false alarm and not a threat to the school or the students. The carriageway will remain closed for a short time while we evacuate the area. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 9, 2022

Police are increasing their security presence around the school to assuage panic over the event, even though they have determined there is no threat to the school.

Charges are pending for those who falsely reported using firearms in a violent manner, a 2nd degree felony in Florida.

The officers said they want to remove everyone involved from the school.

Parents who said they had kids in school took to the comments to say they agreed.

“My son was literally terrified when he heard what he thought were gunshots (a lot of kids heard these pop pop sounds) and ran for his life,” Trisha Faye said in response to the post. “It was real to them as they hid and feared for their lives.”

She added: “No second chance, our children deserve to feel safe.”