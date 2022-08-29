Two girls are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking pill’

Two teenage girls were reportedly ‘pecked’ with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly stabbed with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys.

The incidents follow the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy suspected of taking MDMA. He became ill around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night and died in hospital the next day.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the alleged incidents at both Reading and Leeds Festival.

In Leeds, one of the girls, who are both 17 years old and do not know each other, suffered serious attacks in her mother’s car.

On August 27, the victim felt a sharp, throbbing pain in her thigh as she waited in the packed crowd for action.

She says she turned and saw a man withdraw a syringe and disappear into the crowd.

Shortly after, the woman began to feel dizzy and was taken to the medical tent by her friends. She claims she was told to “sleep in,” so she called her mother to pick her up.

But on the way home she had a seizure and her mother took her to the hospital. She is now recovering at home, but says she fears the needle could be contaminated.

In a separate incident just an hour later, another victim also reported being injected with an unknown substance. The victim has been taken to hospital.

At Reading Festival, Thames Valley police said they have received reports of spikes during Arctic Monkeys’ performance and are investigating.

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with a needle stick incident, but they also said he had been released.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: ‘We have arrested a man in connection with a needle stick incident, but he has been released without charge.’

West Yorkshire Police also said they are investigating reports of needle sticks: ‘Police are investigating after two 17-year-old girls reported being victims of possible needle sticks at Leeds Festival,’ a spokesperson said.

Both girls received medical attention at the scene after feeling unwell in separate incidents on Saturday. Crimes have been registered for both reports and the investigation is still ongoing.’

A 16-year-old boy died yesterday after police suspected he could have taken a ‘grey or black’ ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire police said the 16-year-old boy who died yesterday at Leeds Festival may have ingested a 'grey or black' ecstasy tablet on Saturday night.

They have launched an investigation into the teen’s suspected drug-related death.

Officers were called around 10:16 p.m. Saturday night and were told the boy had been taken to the medical tent after he fell ill.

He was taken to hospital but died tragically on Sunday. His parents have been told.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who passed away, and we have agents supporting them through this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, one of the investigations found that he had ingested a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as having a gray or black oblong shape.

“At this point it is believed that this is an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

‘Users of a drug that has not been prescribed professionally can never be sure of the contents and the risks of taking the drug.

“Anyone who feels ill after taking a substance should seek urgent medical attention.”

‘We will continue to inquire on site and maintain close contact with the event organizers.’

Police put out a call on social media and asked anyone with information about the death to come forward.

Leeds Festival, taking place this year from 25 to 28 August, has been a popular event for teenagers and young adults since its inception in 1999.

This year, an estimated 100,000 people attended Leeds Festival every day.

Headliners at this year’s festival include American pop star Halsey (Friday night), Streatham-born rapper Dave (Saturday) and the Arctic Monkeys on Sunday.

The Arctic Monkeys, whose frontman Alex Turner hails from Sheffield, also performed Saturday night at Reading – Leeds’ sister festival.

Reading and Leeds typically share headliners and supporting acts and take place simultaneously at the end of August each year.