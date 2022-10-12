Two FLYING race cars compete in the skies over Adelaide for the first time

According to Alauda Aeronautics, the Airspeeder Mk3 is a ‘giant technical leap’ in the development of the world’s first electric flying car racing series.

This remote-controlled vehicle is the last iteration of an electric flying racing car before the introduction of manned racing vehicles, the Airspeeder Mk4, due to debut in 2024.

Top speed: 75 mph

75 mph Weight: 100 kg unmanned

100 kg unmanned Driveline : 96 kW

: 96 kW Technology: LiDAR and Radar to Create a ‘Virtual Force Field’

LiDAR and Radar to Create a ‘Virtual Force Field’ Layout : Octocopter X formation

The craft, which will be operated by an expert remote operator from the ground, features a number of technologies and engineering elements never before seen on an eVTOL craft.

These innovations will be validated in this important unmanned proof phase and include LiDAR and Radar collision avoidance systems that create a ‘virtual force field’ around the vessel to ensure close but ultimately safe racing.

The Mk3 has a carbon fiber frame and hull chosen for its strength, stiffness and lightweight properties, ensuring maneuverability, performance and efficiency.

The carbon fiber frame and hull add an important mechanical layer of safety, which will be further enhanced by a full carbon fiber monocoque body introduced on the Mk4 vehicle.

STRENGTH TRAINING:

The MK3 powertrain represents a significant upgrade from the Mk2 proof of concept vehicle, with power up 95% with only a 50% increase in weight.

A 96 kW electric powertrain already sees the Mk3 operating with a traction-to-weight ratio of over two, on a vessel that weighs just 100 kg unmanned. The Mk3 speeders will fly at speeds in excess of 75mh.

MANEUVERABILITY AND STABILITY:

The Mk3 speeders are laid out in an ‘octocopter X-formation’. This gives pilots significant advantages in terms of maneuverability and stability.

During racing, the pilot will be able to make the same sharp hairpin turns as a Formula 1 car, but with the added third dimension of being able to move vertically.

The octocopter configuration also adds an important measure of vehicle redundancy and will ensure that the craft can safely land and remain in control if a rotor or battery system fails.

QUICK PIT STOPS:

Airspeeder GPs will include quick pit stops.

To facilitate this, Alauda’s engineers have developed an innovative ‘slide and lock’ system for quick removal and replacement of batteries when on the ground, this technology debuts on the Mk3.

A strategic layer is added to the sport with this approach, as teams will be able to adapt battery strategy depending on the dynamic demands of that part of the race.

For example, for tracks that require more maneuverability but less straight-line speed, a lighter battery pack can easily be chosen to deliver more maneuverability at the expense of raw power or endurance.

SOURCE: Airspeeder