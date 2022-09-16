Two EXTREMELY rare megamouth sharks captured on video off the coast of San Diego by fishermen

Two extremely rare megamouth sharks were captured on video off the coast of San Diego.

David Stabile was fishing with his friends Val Costescu and Andrew Chang about 30 miles offshore when they spotted the megamouth sharks.

“This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and filmed two of the most elusive sharks on the planet. Here’s some cool footage I shot of the two Megamouth Sharks,” Stabile wrote on Twitter.

The videos, shared on Twitter and Facebook, show the sharks swimming slowly very close to the boat. One swims closer to the surface, while the other can be seen a meter below the surface, almost in the shadow of the other.

The second megamouth shark was captured off Santa Catalina Island and is on display at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum. Above: Kids look inside a stuffed megamouth shark at Tokai University Marine Science Museum in Japan

Megamouth, formally known as megachasma pelagios, is a species of deep-water shark discovered in 1976 and rarely seen by humans.

‘This could be a mating pair: the second video shows a male (clapper clearly visible) with a damaged left pectoral fin; the first video is of a scarred shark that may be a female (no visible grabs),’ Alison Schulman-Janiger, a research associate at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, explained in a Facebook post that shared the videos. ‘WOWZA!’

Megamouth sharks can grow up to 18 feet in length and are most commonly found at depths of 3,000 to 15,000 feet.

The first megamouth shark was captured on November 15, 1976, about 40 miles northeast of Kahuku, Hawaii, when it became entangled in the sea anchor of a US Navy ship.

According to Schulman-Janiger, the second megamouth shark was caught off Santa Catalina Island and is on display at the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum.

“It’s extremely unusual to see them during the day,” she said.

This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and filmed two of the most elusive sharks on the planet. Here are some cool images I took of the two Megamouth Sharks

Most sightings take place in a small area outside Taiwan.

But at least three — in addition to this week’s — have been previously seen off the coast of San Diego, two in 2018 and one in 2019.

“Some speculate that Southern California could be a breeding ground for them,” Schulman-Janiger said.

“They spend most of their time in deep waters far from shore,” Dovi Kacev, a researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told CBS8.

Megamouth sharks have also been seen in waters near the Philippines and South Africa.

“A lot is still unknown about them as to where they spend their time, because we see them so little.”

“The thing about fishing is you never know what you’ll find. I thought I’d seen it all, but who would have thought I’d see two megamouth sharks,” Chang told CBS8.

Megamouth sharks can grow up to 18 feet in length and are most commonly found at depths of 3,000 to 15,000 feet. A 12-foot megamouth shark stares lifeless from a South African beach where it washed ashore on April 20, 2002

“Some speculate that Southern California could be a breeding ground for them,” Schulman-Janiger said. Above: Fishermen use a steel-rod stretcher to carry a rare 15-foot megamouth shark trapped in a fishing net at Burias Pass in Albay and Masbate provinces, central Philippines January 28, 2015

The incident comes at the end of a summer in which it seems that more and more sharks are being sighted.

Late last month, a great white shark weighing 1,400 pounds and measuring 13 feet in length was tracked near Cape Cod.

The giant shark, named Bob, is one of many equipped with a device that lets researchers know where they are — that information is fed into platforms like the Sharktivity app or the website of Ocearch, a marine research group.

It had been nearly 10 months since they received a location ping from Bob when the great white Sunday pinged off Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.

“We met Bob off the coast of Nova Scotia last September, and he last pinged near Jacksonville, Florida, in November,” the group said.

“We’re excited to hear from Bob again and hope he continues to surface and share his location with us!”

The large sea creature was first spotted on Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia, in September 2021.