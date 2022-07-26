Two ‘drunken’ men break out into a fight after one dumps his beer on the other at a Red Sox game 

Two ‘drunk’ baseball fans got into an argument after one of them dumped his beer during a Red Sox game.

Two men, who are said to be “roommates,” violently beat each other Monday night during the Red Sox vs the Cleveland Guardians game after one man allegedly dumped his beer on the other, another fan claimed.

Kiers Jenner, who posted the video, told DailyMail.com that the man in red “grabbed his hand and threw the potion at him.”

It is unclear what caused the man to throw his expensive drink at the man in the white shirt, but it certainly did not end well.

The beer dumper, dressed in a red shirt, can be seen straddling the man in the white shirt as they lie on the steep stadium stairs in the middle of the game.

Security had to end the fight and they were reportedly kicked out of the game

The man in the white shirt aggressively grabs his alleged attacker’s shirt while hitting him several times on the head as a woman cheers, “Let’s f**king go!”

Red shirt keeps his head low to avoid the punches as he blindly reaches out his hand to wrap the man’s neck. While the man in the white shirt grabs one of the beerpins’ head, the other manages to hold him in a stranglehold for a moment.

Shortly after, two security guards, dressed in fluorescent yellow vests, rush down the stairs to separate the two men as the video cuts out.

The two men were kicked out of the game.

“Just another Monday in Boston,” Jenner said on Twitter.

Other fans can casually watch the fight while no one looked surprised. Two girls behind the men barely blind an eye, while one holds a Truly and points out the fight to her friends.

The Red Sox’s would put in another surprising performance at Fenway Park when they took a 3-1 win, breaking their five-game losing streak.

It’s unclear what caused the man to throw his beer at the other, but he was later seen trying to strangle the man, while the other aggressively grabbed his shirt and delivered weak punches.