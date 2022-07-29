Two dogs attack a 15-week-old puppy in Logan Queensland as frantic owner tried to fight them off

A gruesome video has surfaced of a 15-week-old puppy being attacked by two dogs as the owner frantically tried to fend them off.

The shocking vision was captured on CCTV in Logan, Queensland on Wednesday afternoon, showing the woman trying to lift and remove her puppy from the jaws of two stray dogs attacking it in her yard.

You can hear them yelling at the dogs and calling for help.

Towards the end of the short video, a man can be seen running towards her to help the woman.

The video was posted on the Logan Community Facebook page on Thursday.

“My 15 week old puppy is being attacked by 2 detached staffies in our own yard this afternoon,” the puppy’s owner noted in the video.

“The photos of the dogs will be in the comments… I won’t stop until they’re found.”

The video got a lot of comments online from people supporting the puppy owner wondering why the dogs were out.

‘Awful to say the least. Traumatic for both of you. I hope you recover quickly both emotionally and physically,” said one woman.

“Tears are running down my cheeks, how terrible for this dog and his owner… they will never be the same,” said another woman.

“Damned irresponsible staff owners, those dogs should have been behind their own fence.”

The woman added: ‘Our sweet dog was attacked by one of these when we were walking her on a leash, my husband picked her up when we saw the dog running loose but he jumped and [was] tore her from his arms. He ended up with stitches.

‘Irresponsible owner left the gate open. Our little girl was so badly hurt that we had to put her to sleep… I can’t get over it.’

Another person said her cat was mauled by two dogs at her front door.

“It touches me to this day to this day when something makes me think about it.”