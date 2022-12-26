Two dead when plane crashes southwest of Sydney

Two people have died in a plane crash in south-west Sydney on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services received reports of a bushfire in the bushland around Appin, some 75 kilometers southwest of Sydney’s CBD, before 3pm on Boxing Day.
After an extensive search of the area, near Appin Road and Colliery Road, crews found a small plane and two people dead.
A NSW Police statement issued before 6pm said the two people had not yet been formally identified.
NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Ben Shepherd said the RFS first received a call reporting a bushfire around 2pm. He said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW teams responded, initially believing that the fire was caused by a possible truck accident.
The fire, which reached about five hectares in length, was contained before 5:00 p.m. and no property was affected.
New South Wales Police said officers from the Campbelltown Police Area Command had established a crime scene.
Police were also working with investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Office and were continuing their investigations into the circumstances of the accident.
