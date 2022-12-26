Two dead when plane crashes southwest of Sydney

Two people have died in a plane crash in south-west Sydney on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services received reports of a bushfire in the bushland around Appin, some 75 kilometers southwest of Sydney’s CBD, before 3pm on Boxing Day.

After an extensive search of the area, near Appin Road and Colliery Road, crews found a small plane and two people dead.

A NSW Police statement issued before 6pm said the two people had not yet been formally identified.