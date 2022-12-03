Two days after FedEx driver dropped package at her house, a Texas girl was abducted and killed.

The body of a seven-year-old girl has been found in Texas two days after she was reportedly abducted by a FedEx driver delivering a package.

Athena Strand was found dead Friday night, police confirmed in Wise County, northwest of Dallas.

Investigators revealed she likely died “within an hour” of being abducted from where she lived in paradise.

The suspect, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, of Lake Worth, confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Athena.

Police revealed how digital evidence along with interviews suggest the little girl didn’t live more than an hour after she was snatched.

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found about 10 miles from where she was taken

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to police that he kidnapped and killed Athena on Wednesday afternoon

Homer’s FedEx allegedly drove was found several 10 miles away from where Athena was kidnapped

Homer was charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

“We’re just sad it didn’t end the way we hoped it would,” Sheriff Lane Akin said at a news conference Friday night.

Horner is the only suspect authorities believe is responsible in the case, Akin said. He had no relationship or connection with the family.

The child was dropped off at her home in Paradise at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

At some point after that, the youngster was standing outside her house after an argument with her stepmother. At the same time, Horner delivered a FedEx package to her home.

Athena Strand is said to have been outside her home after an argument with her stepmother. When she could not be found shortly afterwards, the alarm was raised

Horner was working as a FedEx truck driver and had delivered a package to Athena’s home at the time the kidnapping allegedly occurred

When Athena stopped coming in and couldn’t be found in her bedroom, her stepmother reported her missing to the police around 6:40 p.m.

Police believe the girl was likely abducted from her driveway, just 200 yards from the safety of her home.

Police were only able to connect Athena’s disappearance to Horner’s delivery route after a tip-off, with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices working together to bring the case to a quick but tragic end, though two false leads led the police sent in the wrong places to search for the girl.

The youngster’s body was eventually found 10 miles away from her home.

The County Sheriff paid tribute to locals who helped with the investigation, with hundreds of volunteers coming out to assist in a massive search.

Athena Strand was found dead Friday night, police confirmed in Wise County, northwest of Dallas, but police revealed she likely died ‘within an hour’ of being abducted

“It’s one of the hardest investigations I’ve been involved in, because it’s a child, and every time a child dies, it hits your heart. You compare that kid to your own kids when they were that age,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, pictured, added

“This community doesn’t like losing our children and we could see it because of all the people who came out and helped us through this ordeal,” Akin said.

“It’s one of the hardest investigations I’ve been involved in, because it’s a child, and every time a child dies, it hits your heart. You compare that child to your own children when they were that age,” he added.

When asked about the family’s reaction to the girl’s death, “They are devastated,” Akin said.

“They are angry because of what happened – a precious child taken from their lives.”

FedEx released a statement on Friday evening extending their condolences to the family: “Words cannot express our shock at the news of this tragic event. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family at this very difficult time.’