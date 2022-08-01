Two church daycare workers are charged after being caught slamming boy, 3, on the ground

Two women are wanted over a horrific attack on a three-year-old boy that took place at the Georgia Baptist Church daycare center where the couple work.

According to Clarkston Police, Bernetta Glover and Autumn Comey are currently charged with first-degree child abuse due to an incident that occurred at Clarkston First Baptist Academy on July 6, 2022.

Krystin Collier told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV that her 3-year-old son came home from daycare on the day in question with a swollen jaw and that he was clearly upset.

Part of the clip shows her son being lifted to shoulder height by one of the two abusers before being flung to the ground.

A second clip shows Collier’s son being further abused as he goes to talk to one of his teachers.

She can then be seen pulling the younger one up – Collier claims through one of his ponytails and his shirt collar.

The youngster remains in the air for a few seconds, with Collier claiming that the woman holding him hit her son to one side of her body and then to the other.

Collier said the video made her physically ill when she first saw it.

“This day he was very, very emotional, distant,” she further told Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL. ‘He was missing a shoe; he was very sloppy.’

Finally, the concerned mother demanded video footage of what happened that day. What she saw shocked and enraged her.

“I’m very, very disappointed because this is a church daycare,” Collier told WSB. “I trusted these people with my child.”

This poor quality security camera clip shows the moment Krystin Collier’s three-year-old son was picked up, beaten and shaken by two women who worked in the daycare of her local Baptist Church

Collier, pictured, called police upon seeing her son attacked, which left him with a swollen jaw and severe anxiety

The boy was immediately removed from the nursery and some of the footage was shared with WSB.

In one video, an adult appears to be “grabbing the child by the arms and then by his shirt and throwing him down,” the TV station reported.

“One of the teachers picks up my son on one side of her body and slaps him against the other side of her body, I think he should let him settle in,” Collier told WSB-TV reporter Audrey Washington.

A lawyer for the mother said there is at least one additional video showing another member of staff interacting with the young boy.

The nursery where the attack took place, pictured above, is now under investigation, with a search warrant for the two alleged abusers

A WSB reporter had a door slammed in her face after attempting to confront staff about the gruesome clip earlier this weekend

Details from court documents claim to detail additional abuse.

According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the child’s grandmother picked him up from daycare and was the first to notice that something wasn’t right because the child was “visibly upset” and “didn’t seem like himself.” The grandmother then asked to talk to a teacher, but that didn’t matter because she said she was afraid the teacher was “going to fight with her,” WAGA, an Atlanta Fox affiliate, reported.

Collier herself saw bruises on her son’s arm, and the video request was made. The family says the church first tried to downplay what happened; a supervisor reportedly said the footage showed nothing “unacceptable.” The family strongly disagreed.

According to the police report obtained by the local newspaper and by WAGA, two teachers pushed the child onto a classroom mat, pulled him up by his hair, threw him in a corner, punched him multiple times and punched him multiple times.

The abuse occurred repeatedly over the course of three hours, according to police.

“The staff punched my kid in the face, grabbed him by his ponytail and led him around like it was a leash,” Collier told WGCL. “I watched her grab him by the top ponytail, hit him against the wall, punch him in the face.”

“I feel so sorry for him, and this is the first time he’s ever been in daycare,” she continued. “This is a church. This is a church and I trusted the church.”

According to DeKalb County Jail records reviewed by Law & Crime, at the time of writing, neither women had been arrested in connection with the incident.