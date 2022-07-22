Two children test positive for monkeypox in the US, CDC confirms

Two children have tested positive for monkey pox in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

One is a toddler from California, the other doesn’t live in America. Neither of them had contact with each other.

Health officials said both children were “doing well” and likely contracted the virus through “household contacts.”

Rochelle Walensky revealed the infections at a virtual event today and said the children had contact with gay or bisexual men — the community where most cases are detected during the current outbreak.

It was not clear when they contracted the virus and what symptoms they had.

They are the first cases in children – thought to be more at risk for monkey pox – to be discovered in America. A boy under 10 years old tested positive for the virus in the Netherlands in June. He suffered from more than 20 red lesions on his face, forearms and thighs, but had no fever or swollen lymph nodes — the infection usually clearing up within a week.

Unveiling the infections at a virtual event for the Washington Post, Walensky said: “We have now seen two cases that have occurred in children.

“Both can be traced back to individuals who come from the men-who-sex-with-men community, the gay male community.”

She added that these cases were generally “adjacent to the community of greatest risk.”

Timeline of monkey pox in the United States 1958: Monkeypox is discovered when an outbreak of a smallpox-like disease occurs in monkeys kept for research. 1970: The first human case of the disease has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was later discovered in a number of other Central and West African countries. 2003: America’s former largest monkeypox outbreak occurs. A total of 47 people have been infected after contact with prairie dogs that contracted the disease on a farm. July, 2021: Case of monkey pox discovered in the US in a citizen who had recently returned from Nigeria. Nov 2021: Monkeypox is detected on another US resident who recently returned from Nigeria. May 2022: A man in Massachusetts is diagnosed with monkey pox, which is the first case in the current outbreak. There are now more than 2,000 cases across the country.

In a press release this afternoon, health officials said: “CDC and public health authorities are still investigating how the children became infected.

“Although both children have monkey pox symptoms, they are in good health.”

Last week, the CDC said it was only aware of monkeypox infections in adults, mostly in gay or bisexual men.

Until now, monkeypox infections have occurred almost exclusively in gay or bisexual men.

But a top expert warned last week that the virus had likely already spread to other groups but had yet to be detected due to a lack of testing.

The World Health Organization warns that children — as well as older people and pregnant women — are more at risk for monkey pox.

Scientific studies suggest that between three and ten percent of children infected with monkeypox die from the disease, depending on the type they contract.

In the Dutch case, doctors said they counted 20 lesions on the child’s face, ear, forearms, thighs and back — but he had no fever or swollen lymph nodes.

Within a week, the virus in his body had dropped to undetectable levels, they added.

It was not clear how he became infected, although doctors said he had likely been in contact with an infected person or object that was “unrecognized.”

Monkeypox spreads mainly through close physical contact or towels or sheets that have also been used by a patient. In rare cases, it can also be transmitted through the air.

America currently has more than 2,500 cases of monkey pox – the second largest outbreak in the world, behind Spain with 3,000.

The CDC has been criticized repeatedly for its response to the virus, with testing initially slow to get off the ground to mask the spread of the virus.

There have also been problems with the vaccine rollout, with New York City — at the epicenter of the crisis — having to delay second doses for patients because too few shots have been given.