Two children among five were killed in an ‘domestic-related” incident at Chicago-suburb house.

A man stabbed his wife, their four- and six-year-old daughters and a family member before committing suicide at a million-dollar home in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove, law enforcement officials believe, according to a report. report.

Buffalo Grove Police Department officials on Thursday announced the names and causes of death of the five individuals found by officers who had been called to the home for a health check.

Andrey Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Lilia Kisliak, 67; and Amilia Kisliak, 4, all died of “sharp force” injuries, police said at a news conference on Thursday. Just hours after the names were confirmed, sources told the Lake McHenry scanner

that they think Andrei stabbed himself after stabbing the four females.

Officers also found a dead animal in the house.

The deaths come less than two months after Vera filed a protection order against her husband in September, court records show. Less than two weeks after the warrant was filed, Andrei was arrested for violating the warrant, but was later bailed.

Hours after the bodies were found, a small memorial with flowers and balloons was erected at the end of the driveway

Police officers were first called to a home in the suburban village about 30 miles north of Chicago around 11:10 a.m. for a welfare check on a woman who had failed to show up for a scheduled shift.

Upon arrival, the officers were ‘unable to make contact’ with anyone in the home.

“Forced entry was deemed necessary + a search was conducted,” the Buffalo Grove village announced Twitter Wednesday. During the cleanup, the five deceased family members were found.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds shared the latest details about the case that shook the posh town.

“Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event,” the police chief said. said.

Autopsies performed on the victims by Lake County coroner Jennifer Banek have determined that “cutting injuries” were the cause of death for all five victims.

‘Sharp force injuries’ are defined as ‘injuries caused by pointed or sharp-edged objects’, traditionally stab wounds or slashing wounds, according to Medcape.

Local residents told local media on Wednesday that two “school age children” live in the house

Police have still not revealed who the attacker was and continue to refer to the incident as “domestically related.”

However, neighbors were quick to point out the protection order Vera had filed months earlier.

On the same day the woman filed the warrant, Andrei had been charged with contempt of court, according to court documents obtained by the Chicago grandstand

. He was scheduled to appear in court on December 12.

In addition to the legal protection order filed in September, Andrei and Vera were in the middle of a pending divorce, which the couple filed for in July.

The final proceedings for the separation of the Kisliak were held Tuesday in Lake County less than 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

A representative of the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court told the Tribune that some files related to Andrei were currently unavailable and that he had several closed cases.

According to court records, the Kisliak family faced foreclosure on their home, valued at $1.05 million

On top of the other legal troubles, a mortgage lender associated with the family opened a foreclosure suit for the Acacia Terrace home on Nov. 9, stating that they had not received any payments since July 2020.

The Kisliak family’s first record of having lived in Buffalo Grove dates back to 2015, though neighbors said they believed the family had moved in about four years ago.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot house has an estimated value of $1.05 million and has six beds and six bathrooms, according to Red Finn.

Neighborhood homes in the suburb range in price from the low $600,000 to over $1.3 million.

A neighbor who hoped to contribute to the small memorial erected at the end of the driveway told the Chicago Tribune that she had called the police for Andrei in the past.

The woman who asked not to be identified said she called police after seeing the man yell at his small children after he left them at a local cafe.

She told the local outlet that he would come and go from the cafe and behave “hostilely” towards the young girls.

Officers arrived and spoke to the father, who then left with his children.

A neighbor who spoke FOS 32 described the little girls as “so sweet” and “so innocent.”

“The older sister had a big personality. Very hard. The younger sister was very shy but so sweet,” the neighbor told FOX. ‘Babies. Babies. Babies only. How can someone do this to his family?’

Michelle, a neighbor who spoke to WGN Wednesday night after the bodies were found, described the situation as a shock to the small “quiet neighborhood.”

“We’d watch the kids play,” Michelle said. “They had friends and family gatherings. Nothing out of the ordinary so it’s a big shock that all this is happening, especially at this time of year.’

The neighbor also said she had noticed police activity at the house in recent months: “It’s never something you want to get into, but you notice things like that,” she said.

Another resident of the area, Falguni Patel, said he was also shocked by the news.

‘Eighteen years. My kids grew up here, so it’s… you never, never see anything like it,” Patel said.

The case is currently still under investigation by police officials

A police tent was seen outside the house late into the evening, as officers closed the street to pedestrians.

“Even a USPS mail truck with a postal worker was not allowed to deliver the mail in that part of the block,” the Arlington Cardinal reported.

The case is being further investigated by the police in the region.

“I would like to thank the responding officers of the Buffalo Grove Police and Fire Department for their service and dedication in handling this traumatic investigation,” Chief Budds said Thursday.

“I would also like to thank the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and the Lake County Coroner’s Office for their invaluable assistance with this investigation, which remains active and ongoing,” Budds continued.