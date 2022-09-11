Two Central Queensland women found dead inside their Rockhampton home – Bank Street, Park Avenue

<!–

Police search the home of two women after they were both found mysteriously dead.

The couple, aged 44 and 81, were found Saturday night at a house on Bank Street in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.

Police said they discovered the bodies after being called for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.

Detectives continue to investigate the deaths of two Rockhampton women found dead in a house on Bank Street (above)

An investigation into the cause of death is underway with detectives and police officers seen in the home on Sunday morning.

A report will be made to the coroner.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.