Two Central Queensland women found dead inside their Rockhampton home – Bank Street, Park Avenue

Australia
By Jacky

Two women, aged 81 and 44, are mysteriously found dead in their home as police search the house for clues

  • Police said they are investigating the deaths of two women from Central Queensland
  • The two women, aged 44 and 81, were found in their Rockhampton home
  • Police found their bodies Saturday night after being called to a welfare check

By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:12, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 02:12, September 11, 2022

Police search the home of two women after they were both found mysteriously dead.

The couple, aged 44 and 81, were found Saturday night at a house on Bank Street in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.

Police said they discovered the bodies after being called for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.

Detectives continue to investigate the deaths of two Rockhampton women found dead in a house on Bank Street (above)

An investigation into the cause of death is underway with detectives and police officers seen in the home on Sunday morning.

A report will be made to the coroner.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.

