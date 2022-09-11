Two Central Queensland women found dead inside their Rockhampton home – Bank Street, Park Avenue
Two women, aged 81 and 44, are mysteriously found dead in their home as police search the house for clues
The couple, aged 44 and 81, were found Saturday night at a house on Bank Street in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.
Police said they discovered the bodies after being called for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.
An investigation into the cause of death is underway with detectives and police officers seen in the home on Sunday morning.
A report will be made to the coroner.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.