‘Two Buck Chuck’ wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79

Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic ‘Two Buck Chuck’ blend, died at his home Tuesday in Denair, California. He was 79.

Franzia, a founder and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America’s largest wine companies, has revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.

The winegrower was also the genius behind Charles Shaw wine, with its popular signature ‘Two Buck Chuck’ blend — which retails for $1.99 to $3.79 — a staple for frugal wine enthusiasts for its high quality and outrageous value.

“Good wine should be something you enjoy with good food and you should be able to afford to do it every day,” Franzia told the History Channel in 2020.

Franzia co-founded Bronco Wine in 1973 with his brother and cousin based on his long-held belief that wine should be accessible for everyday consumption.

In the 1990s, Bronco acquired many cheap wine brands, but his claim to fame was the 1995 acquisition of the Napa Valley name Charles Shaw, which he reportedly bought for $25,000, Wine Spectator reported.

It was at this time that Franzia launched his $1.99 a bottle ($2.99 ​​outside of California) empire and launched the market near the budget wine trade, and are working with Trader Joe’s supermarket chain on an exclusive partnership.

Once asked how the Bronco Wine Company can sell a bottle of wine that is cheaper than a bottle of water, he replied, “They charge too much for water, get that?”

The company produces 100 brands of wines from wine and spirits to ready-to-drink cocktails, including Coastal Ridge, Carmenet Reserve, Stone Cellars and Chateau Cleyrac Bordeaux. They are headquartered in Ceres, California, and have over 45,000 acres of vineyards in California’s Central Valley.

Franzia’s business dealings were questionable at one point, especially his wine labeling practices. In 1993, he was indicted by a federal grand jury for selling bottles of wine labeled Zinfandel, but with cheaper varieties, the news channel reported.

Another battle he waged was with the Napa Valley Vintners over a California 2000 law that requires wines with the word “Napa” to contain at least 75 percent Napa Valley fruit. According to a report, Franzia tried to get around it by acquiring brands with Napa to their name.

Franzia lost in court, but some of his his brands were grandfathered and allowed to keep “Napa” on their labels as a result, despite there being no Napa fruit in the bottle, Wine Spectator reported.

Bronco Wines is headquartered in Ceres, California, with over 45,000 acres of vineyards in California’s Central Valley. Franzia is pictured walking in one of his vineyards in Lodi, California

Fred Franzia, CEO of Bronco Wine Company, shows off a bottle of his Salmon Creek wine in 2005 while standing in his combination conference and tasting room at the winery’s headquarters in Ceres, California

Cousin John G. Franzia (left), Fred T. Franzia (center) and brother Joseph S. Franzia (right) pictured in 1974. Franzia founded Bronco Wine with his brother and cousin in 1973 based on his long-held belief that wine must be accessible for daily consumption

Today, Bronco Wine is one of America’s largest wine companies, with a portfolio of more than 100 brands ranging from wine, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Last year alone, Bronco Wine moved more than 3.4 million cases — more than 40 million bottles — and is estimated to be the 13th largest wine seller in the US, according to Wine Spectator.

The winery produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Zinfandel and Sauvignon Blanc varieties and moves thousands of cases every year.

In 1973, Franzia’s parents sold their eponymous boxed wine brand to Coca-Cola, and that same year Bronco Wine was born.

The sale of the family’s box potion caused a rift with the Franzia and his father. In a 2009 New Yorker interview, he said his “father was not a fighter” and the younger Franzia was “angry” at him for handing over the famous product.

“He just folded. I went through a period of no communication, I think five years,” he told the magazine.

The boxed wine, which still bears the family name, is currently owned by the Wine Group.

Franzia was also the nephew of Ernest Gallo – the largest exporter of Californian wines and namesake of the largest family business in the United States.

It is unclear how the influential winemaker died.

A post on the company’s Facebook page announced the passing Tuesday, noting how his steadfast vision enabled “vertical integration,” “while remaining family owned.”

“His entrepreneurial spirit, tireless dedication and dedication to both his family and the Bronco family will be remembered forever. His legacy will last for generations,” the statement read.

Franzia is survived by his five children Renata, Roma, Joseph aka ‘Joey,’ Carlo and Giovanna; fourteen grandchildren (soon to be fifteen); his brother Joseph; and his sisters, Joellen D’Ercole and Catherine McFadden.

The family is planning a private celebration of life and has requested that donations be made in lieu of flowers or gifts to the following:

• Santa Clara Jesuit Projects Endowment Fund 61096, link: https://mysantaclara.scu.edu/givenow

• Sutter Health Medical Foundation, link: https://sutterhealth.donordrive.com/index.cfm…

• Modesto Parent Resource Center, link: https://www.prcfamilies.org/make-a-difference-donate/