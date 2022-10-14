Two brothers sentenced to 40 years jail after guilty plea to car-bomb killing of journalist

Two brothers have been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a prominent female journalist in Malta in a stunning backflip on the first day of their trial.

George Degiorgio, 59, and his brother Alfred, 57, made their plea just hours after the trial started. Until today they had maintained their innocence through the courts.

“Their position has changed … they are pleading guilty,” lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace told the court.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed on October 16, 2017 when a car bomb exploded in her car on the small Mediterranean island.

She had made a name for herself reporting on organized crime and government corruption, and had been described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks.”

Her death was widely condemned internationally and sparked mass protests in Malta.

Then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned in the wake of the controversy, over alleged efforts to protect friends and allies from the investigation.

Current Prime Minister Robert Abela said the verdicts were “an important step forward in bringing justice to a case that represents a dark chapter in Malta’s history.”

One of her sons, Matthew Caruana Galizia, told reporters, “I am relieved that they have been convicted and convicted. Now it’s the other cases,” he said, referring to the prosecution of other defendants.

But he said the five years it took for his mother to reach this stage of justice was “way too long.”

A public inquiry in 2021 into the murder of Caruana Galizia found that the state should take responsibility for her death by creating a “climate of impunity” for those who want to silence her.

The trial of the two brothers had seen significant delays and setbacks, but began on Friday with George Degiorgio accusing prosecutors of wrongdoing in a dramatic outburst in the courtroom.

“Don’t you know who killed Daphne?” he yelled at the prosecutor as he entered the court.

“Your friends, the ones you stood shoulder to shoulder with… Go check them out!”

Pictured: Mrs. Caruana Galizia’s car after the explosion on October 16, 2017

The pair were charged with manslaughter, causing a deadly explosion and criminal conspiracy.

A third man, Vincent Muscat, pleaded guilty last year to his role in the murder as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In the early stages of Friday’s trial, prosecutors told prosecutors how the trio originally planned to shoot Caruana Galizia but obtained a bomb that they wanted to place in her car instead.

The court heard that George detonated the bomb from a yacht off the coast of Malta, while his brother Alfred and Muscat served as spotters.

During the prosecution’s opening statements, the state claimed they had evidence regarding cell phones that would link the suspects to the bombing.

The brothers had unsuccessfully tried to be pardoned in exchange for naming larger alleged conspirators, including a former minister whose identity has not been revealed.

Still awaiting trial is Yorgen Fenech, a wealthy businessman believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the murder by prosecutors. Fenech has not pleaded guilty to any charges. No date has been set for his trial.

A self-proclaimed intermediary, taxi driver Melvin Theuma, was given a presidential pardon in 2019 in exchange for testimony against Fenech and the other alleged conspirators.

Two men, Jamie Vella and Robert Agius, have been charged with delivering the bomb, but their trial has not yet begun.

The murder of Caruana Galizia put Malta, the smallest member state of the European Union, in the spotlight for its apparent flaws in the rule of law.

Caruana Galizia, one of Malta’s most prominent public figures, was an outspoken critic of the country’s political elite, whom she accused of favoritism and corruption through her blog.

The car bombing near her home on Oct. 16, 2017 came hours after she posted a message that read, “There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is hopeless.’

When the trial began, Judge Edwina Grima said a defense request to adjourn the trial because lawyers said it was their lack of time to prepare had been denied.

The courtroom observers included representatives from press freedom groups, including Reporters without Borders and the European Center for Press and Media Freedom.