Two boys die after excessive lightning strike capsized their rowboat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two young boys were killed when a bolt of lightning struck them while they were rowing in Orlando, Florida, on one of the boy’s 12th birthdays.

The lightning strike caused the rowboat to capsize, sending Langston Rodriguez-Sane (12) to hospital in critical condition and leaving Gavin Christman, 13, missing.

Three rowing teammates, also on board, raised the boat and, with the help of their coach, managed to bring Langston to shore, but Gavin was nowhere to be found.

Emergency services found Gavin dead 24 hours later, while Langston died of his injuries after being hospitalized for two weeks.

Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, spent two weeks in hospital before dying after a lightning strike occurred where five members of a rowing team were practicing in Orlando

Gavin Christman, 13, went missing for 24 hours before his body was found in Lake Fairview

The storm occurred on Sept. 15 while the five students were practicing on the lake, causing their ship to capsize, the Orlando Fire Department said.

“We want to highlight the beauty and joy that Gavin and Langston have brought to this world,” said the… GoFundMe Page.

“Gavin’s warm eyes and loving heart reached the soul of every person he met. He had a sensitivity and insight far surpassing his 13-year life. Gavin’s charming good looks, sharp intellect and quick wit made even the most mundane situations laugh.

Langston was a bright light in this world. He was welcomed into heaven on his 12th birthday when family and friends gathered to celebrate the infectious joy he brought to so many lives.

Langston had a playful sense of humor that made those around him laugh and smile, especially his big sister. He was unique and unapologetically himself.

Members of the rowing community gathered after the tragedy to review safety procedures, Fox35 reported.

Coach Bill Zack said he would like to see lightning detectors installed to detect a potential strike minutes before one happens at the lake.

In a Sept. 24 message, the nonprofit sports club North Orlando Rowing said: “With broken hearts, we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy.

A view of Lake Fairview, in Orlando Florida, where the boys were murdered, can be seen

Orlando community placed flowers as a memorial to the two boys after the accident

“The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time.

“We continue to work with local authorities and USRowing to investigate the incident.

“We cannot comment further until the investigation is complete.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from around the world. Please keep our families in your prayers.”

The GoFundMe has raised $27,095 of its $40,000 goal so far, with 251 people donating.