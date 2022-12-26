Two bodies found inside plane wreckage in Arnhem Land

Two bodies have been discovered inside the wreckage of a plane after it went missing in the Australian outback on Christmas Eve.

A 22-year-old pilot and his 43-year-old female passenger departed Gove, in north-east Arnhemland, at around 8:30am on Saturday in a single-engine Cessna210 aircraft.

When the pair were unable to reach Katherine, authorities launched a desperate search operation throughout the region.

The plane and the bodies were located in dense brush near Bulman, some 250 kilometers northeast of their intended destination, on Christmas Day afternoon.

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were found in the wreckage of a plane in the bush near Bulman. Pictured: An overhead shot of Bulman

Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Office are now heading to the Northern Territory to conduct a safety inquiry into the crash.

The single-engine plane with a pilot and a passenger on board was due to land in Katherine around 10:30 a.m. [on Saturday]but it did not arrive,’ Northern Territory police said in a statement on Sunday.

The AMSA Response Center was alerted yesterday afternoon and began an aerial search for the aircraft.

“Due to the remote location of the single-engine aircraft and the investigation by Northern Territory Police is in its infancy, no further information will be available today.”

Police urge anyone who has seen the plane between Gove and Katherine to contact them on 131 444, quoting reference number 10212740.