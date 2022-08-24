Two bodies discovered at an Adelaide retirement village, Glynde, in suspected murder-suicide
Detectives and forensic experts investigate a suspected murder-suicide at a retirement home after two bodies were found.
The unidentified couple were discovered Wednesday morning at a property in Glynde, Adelaide.
The circumstances of their deaths have not yet been confirmed.
South Australian police declined to comment.
