Two bodies discovered at an Adelaide retirement village, Glynde, in suspected murder-suicide

Australia
Horror as two bodies are found in a retirement home in suspected murder-suicide

  • Detectives investigate two deaths at a retirement home in Adelaide
  • Emergency services were called the village of Glynde on Wednesday morning
  • The death is reportedly a suspected homicide-suicide, police have yet to confirm

Published: 02:53, 24 August 2022 | Updated: 03:04, 24 August 2022

Detectives and forensic experts investigate a suspected murder-suicide at a retirement home after two bodies were found.

The unidentified couple were discovered Wednesday morning at a property in Glynde, Adelaide.

The circumstances of their deaths have not yet been confirmed.

South Australian police declined to comment.

Police were called to a suspected murder-suicide in a retirement village in Adelaide on Wednesday morning

