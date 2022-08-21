Two boats collide on Nepean River near Jamisontown, Penrith

<!–

Ten people and a dog have been rescued after two boats collided in a horror crash in western Sydney.

The two ships collided around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Nepean River, about 6 miles upstream from a boat ramp in Jamisontown near Penrith.

One of the boats capsized and has since sunk.

Police and ambulance are at the scene of a boat accident in which two vessels collided

Emergency services were called to the Nepean River around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday

The group of 10 and a dog scrambled to a riverbank to safety before sounding the alarm.

Police and ambulance are on site.

SES teams were also deployed on site.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported.

Officers remain on site to interview witnesses.

The other boat involved in the collision was heavily damaged and towed to shore.

The collision comes months after a woman was killed in a boating accident after the ship she was on capsized on Australia Day on the Nepean River.

More to come.

