Two boats collide on Nepean River near Jamisontown, Penrith

Australia
By Jacky

Ten people and a dog are rescued after two boats collide in a horrific river collision in which one of them capsizes and sinks

  • Boat sinks after colliding with another vessel on Nepean River near Penrith
  • Ten people and a dog brought to safety, emergency services are on site
By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:49, 21 August 2022 | Updated: 08:41, 21 August 2022

Ten people and a dog have been rescued after two boats collided in a horror crash in western Sydney.

The two ships collided around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Nepean River, about 6 miles upstream from a boat ramp in Jamisontown near Penrith.

One of the boats capsized and has since sunk.

Police and ambulance are at the scene of a boat accident in which two vessels collided

Emergency services were called to the Nepean River around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday

The group of 10 and a dog scrambled to a riverbank to safety before sounding the alarm.

Police and ambulance are on site.

SES teams were also deployed on site.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported.

Officers remain on site to interview witnesses.

The other boat involved in the collision was heavily damaged and towed to shore.

The collision comes months after a woman was killed in a boating accident after the ship she was on capsized on Australia Day on the Nepean River.

More to come.

Ten people and a dog were rescued and brought to shore by SES crews

One of the vessels involved in the collision (photo) was towed to shore

