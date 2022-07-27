Two black teenage girls, 15 and 16, are charged with hate crimes in ‘anti-white’ attack

Two teenage black girls responsible for assaulting a woman on a Queens MTA bus have been arrested and charged with hate crimes, police say.

The unidentified suspects, 15 and 16, were arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a 57-year-old in the head on July 9. A third person was involved in the incident, but it is unclear whether another arrest will be made soon.

The three teens were on the Q52 Southbound MTA bus in Woodhaven, Queens, earlier this month around 7pm when they approached the female passenger and punched her on the head while making “anti-white statements”.

Prior to the arrests, the NYPD shared a video of the three suspects walking down a street in broad daylight. Two of the suspects had green colored hair, while another had pale pink.

The girls wore crop-top shorts and sneakers while holding various items.

The 57-year-old was identified as Jill LeCroix, according to the New York Post.

“Before they hit me, the green-haired girl said, ‘You probably love Trump! Don’t you?'” LeCroix told The Post. ‘I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first.’

LeCroix’s daughter added: “The one with the green hair, she said she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks. Say she was gangsta.’

LeCroix remembered being the only white person on the bus.

“By the time we started to pass St. John’s Cemetery in Woodhaven, she started falling for me and said, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!'”

“She had a Bath and Body Works bag, and she took out a scrub and said she’d hit me with it,” LeCroix said. ‘It was a tangerine. She said, “You get what you deserve! All white people get what they deserve.”‘

The 57-year-old needed three stalls to close the wound on her head.

In New York City, crime rates have risen 19% since 2021, with 2,310 more reported incidents, according to statistics from the NYPD.

The statistics from the year to date show that 14,461 crimes have been reported compared to 12,151 in the same time last year.

Overall, crime across various sectors, including murder, rape and robbery, has increased by 36.9%, with 18,618 more incidents reported to date than last year.

Grand theft is the biggest crime in town with a felony soon after.

Several hate crimes have been reported across the city this year.

A New York man who allegedly yelled racist remarks at two Asian-American women and doused them with liquid in a subway station was recently charged with hate crimes earlier this month.

Derrick Johnson, 40, approached two women at the Rockefeller Center subway station in Manhattan on May 8, where he doused them in an unknown liquid, pushed one to the floor and spit on her.

After pushing the woman, he is said to have yelled at her, “You f**king Chinese. I don’t know why you’re here in America,” law enforcement officials said, according to the New York Post.

The woman, 26, suffered “significant bruising” and had “significant pain and swelling” in her head and jaw, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, 48, said in a statement on July 13. It is unclear whether the other woman had any physical complaints. injuries.

On July 13, he was charged with hateful assault and aggravated harassment and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He will remain on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bail at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward, according to NYC inmate public records.

Meanwhile, Madeline Barker, who was filmed last month in a viral video showing four Asian women being pepper sprayed during a racially motivated attack in Manhattan, was also formally charged with assault on July 13.

The incident, which took place in a public square in the Meatpacking District, left one victim ‘unable to open her eyes’ amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the city.

Barker yelled racist remarks at the women and told them to “go back” to their country.

She was charged earlier this month with eight counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated second-degree harassment, a felony hate crime, according to the New York District Attorney’s office.