Two-bed home is nicknamed the ‘pot house’ after £80,000 auction ad reveals it was a cannabis farm

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An ad for the sale of a house has gone viral on Twitter after the realtor’s photos revealed it had previously been used as a large-scale cannabis farm.

Photos of the house in Greater Manchester show that the previous owner made little or no effort to clean up the house before putting it up for auction, starting at just £80,000.

The estate agent’s photos originally showed that at least two of the rooms had been specially and expensively modified for growing cannabis on a commercial scale.

The floor was covered with pots of plants, bags of soil, garden tools, various fans, heat lamps, powerful lamps and ventilation pipes. There was also a garden hose connected to the bathroom sink.

The images have now gone viral after being tweeted mainly by accounts highlighting broker blunders on social media. The ‘pot house’ has since been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

Analysts estimate that pot cultivation in the house would have netted former residents thousands of pounds a week.

A house-for-sale ad for a home in Greater Manchester has gone viral on Twitter after the estate agent’s photos revealed it had previously been used as a large-scale cannabis farm

The estate agent’s photos originally showed that at least two of the rooms had been specially and expensively modified for growing cannabis on a commercial scale.

The two-bedroom house in Engineer Street, Wigan, is being sold by online agents Purple Bricks and is listed for sale on an online auction site with bids starting from just £80,000

The two-bedroom house in Engineer Street, Wigan, is being sold by online agents Purple Bricks and is listed for sale on an online auction site with bids starting from just £80,000.

‘This property is in need of complete modernization and viewings advised’, the listing reads, noting that the house ‘needs refurbishment’.

However, instead of the original 15 property photos, the listing now only has four accompanying photos of the home’s exterior — none of which hint at the home’s secret undercover uses.

The interior images were all removed, but not before social media users took screenshots and blasted the property on Twitter.

The floor was covered with pots of plants, sacks of soil, gardening tools, various fans, heat lamps, power lamps, and ventilation pipes. A garden hose was also connected to the sink in the bathroom

The images have now gone viral after being tweeted mainly by accounts highlighting broker blunders on social media. The ‘pot house’ has since been liked and retweeted thousands of times

‘This property is in need of complete modernization and viewings advised’, the listing reads, noting that the property ‘needs refurbishment’

Instead of the original 15 photos of the property, the listing now only has four accompanying photos of the exterior of the house – none of which hint at the secret undercover uses of the property.

“Bargain to buy needs some TLC to turn into a great family home,” posted @StateOfSelling, sharing photos of the home.

‘THC more like!’ a user replied. Another adds: ‘Always wanted to live on a farm.’

But viewers who responded to a tweet in which they were tagged were more concerned about the finer details: ‘This would require around £15,000 in work, plus the ground lease. We would like to own the property if we want a house.’

‘Weeds need to think about this for a while, but it seems like a good investment,’ repeated another.

“Gardens not bad either, just weeding a few weeds,” one user wrote.