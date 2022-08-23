Two Atlanta police officers will NOT face charges in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Two Atlanta Police officers will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, who was murdered outside a Wendy’s restaurant two years ago, after a prosecutor said “their deadly force was reasonable.”

Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks, 27, twice in the back as he fled from police outside the fast food outlet in South Atlanta in June 2020. The officers tried to arrest him in the parking lot.

Rolfe and his colleague, Officer Devin Brosnan, were initially called to the restaurant by customers who said a man was asleep at the wheel, blocking the passage.

Brooks’ death sparked fierce protests at the time — just weeks after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. The Wendy’s Brooks was shot at were burned to the ground by protesters the next day.

But now the amount of deadly force used by the police is deemed “reasonable” and the case has been dropped.

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Garrett Rolfe (pictured) will not be charged with the death of the Brooks in June 2020, it was announced Tuesday. He previously lost his job during the investigation, but was later recovered

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by the gunshots as he fell asleep in the drive-thru line at a Wendy’s in Atlanta

Skandalakis said, “Based on the facts and circumstances that Agent Rolfe and Agent Brosnan were confronted with in this case, it is my conclusion that the use of lethal force was objectively reasonable and that they did not act with criminal intent.”

Brosnan was previously charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath, and Rolfe faced 11 charges in Brooks’s death, including murder.

Brooks had fallen asleep at the wheel in a drive-thru line for about 40 minutes — and when officers tried to arrest him on a drink-driving charge, he resisted.

The man agreed to a portable field alcohol test and it was returned with a result above the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol content.

Then, as soon as the officers tried to apprehend him, Brooks “started knocking the c**p out of the two officers,” said former Gwinnett County DA Danny Porter.

Both officers fell to the ground during the incident as Brooks struggled with them. Brosnan hit his head during the fall, causing a concussion.

Brooks then took Brosnan’s Taser and was seen aiming at Rolfe – firing once and missing.

Agent Devin Brosnan (in mugshot) was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. He will not face charges

Agent Devin Brosnan can be seen on the right during the fatal encounter with Brooks on June 12, 2020

The Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was set on fire on June 13, 2020

The burnt remains of the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was murdered after being set on fire two years ago

Agent Rolfe then fired three bullets at Brooks, hitting him twice in the back and eventually killing the man.

Rolfe, a six-year police veteran, was previously fired from the Atlanta Police Department and charged with 11 charges in Brooks’s death, including murder. He was subsequently reinstated to his post in May 2021.

Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ body after he was shot and for violating his oath of office by failing to provide medical attention immediately after he crashed.

Porter added on Tuesday that he felt the police acted within the bounds of Georgia laws and the policies of the Atlanta Police Department.

Skandalakis said at a press conference, “Black lives matter. I’ve spent my entire career representing black crime victims. I understand that the encounters between the police and the African American community are sometimes very fleeting.

“But I would ask them to look at the facts of this case, and this is not one of those cases… This is a case where the officers were willing to give Mr Brooks every benefit of the doubt, and unfortunately, by his actions, this is what happened.’