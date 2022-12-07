Two artists are forcibly removed from Art Basel in Miami after MILKING a woman’s breasts

<!–

Two artists were forcibly removed from Miami Art Basel after milking a woman’s breast and selling it for $200,000.

Artists OONA and Lori Baldwin put together an impromptu exhibit after their planned performance, Milking the Artist, was deemed “too controversial.”

In front of a crowd of 300, the two performers milked OONA’s breast, which appears to be a prosthetic, and put it up for auction.

The first glass of milk sold for 50 Ethereum, which is equivalent to $64,000, and the second glass sold for 158 Ethereum, or $200,000, before the two artists were forcibly removed from the premises.

In a video, obtained by TMZOONA, dressed in black, shouted to the crowd: ‘Do I need to be dead for this art to be valuable? Isn’t this art? Why does this make you feel so uncomfortable? Do I have to be naked?

‘Isn’t this art? Does a breast need to be in a painting or sculpture to be valuable?

Baldwin, dressed all in white, started the offer at $10,000 and eventually went as high as $200,000.

In a close-up video, posted on both artists’ Instagram accounts, they are shown milking the breast while people filmed.

The two artists claimed that Art Basel ‘fetishizes’ female breasts before beginning their performance.

“At most art fairs, nude boobs only exist in paintings, framed as dead objects. Here the breasts are bold because they are attached to a living, consenting body,’ OONA wrote in her articulation. website.

Baldwin said on her website that the play is “raising the price floor for feminist performance art.”

‘The underbelly of the art world determines which artists to milk and how much their milk is worth. In “Milking the Artist” we play with the context and its relation to value,’ he said.

The performance piece is used to question the “general obsession with objectifying women”.

Art Basel focuses on modern and contemporary art. The US show in Miami featured pieces by artists from five different continents.

OONA (left) and Baldwin (right) were escorted out of the art exhibit after selling the milk.

The two artists claimed that Art Basel ‘fetishises’ female breasts before beginning their performance before being escorted (pictured)