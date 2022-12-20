Two arrested over Tao Cheng murder in Kent St, Sydney: His body was found by a cleaner in stairwell

Two men charged with murder of Chinese national who was found in a stairwell

Two men have been charged with murder over the suspicious death of a Chinese national whose body was found in the stairwell of a Sydney hotel.

Police found 25-year-old Tao Cheng’s body in the hotel on Kent Street in the CBD on December 7.

Mr Cheng was last seen entering a café around 9pm on December 4.

Three days later a cleaner made the grim discovery in a nearby stairwell.

Two men have been charged with murder over the suspicious death of a Chinese national, Tao Cheng (pictured), whose body was found in the stairwell of a Sydney hotel

On Thursday police released CCTV vision showing two men walking through the hotel hallway. Police have since arrested a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man and charged both with murder

On Thursday police released CCTV vision showing two men walking through the hotel hallway.

The footage shows two men walking down a hallway talking and laughing.

At the end of the 10-second clip, one man sporting a ponytail spots the camera and motions at it before pulling his hand away.

The following day police arrested a 27-year-old man at a licensed premises at Campsie in Sydney’s south-west.

Police found 25-year-old Tao Cheng’s body in the hotel on Kent Street in the Sydney CBD on December 7. Mr Cheng was last seen entering a café around 9pm on December 4

He was charged with murder, appeared in court and was refused bail to next appear at Downing Centre Local Court on February 16.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on Stradbroke Island in Queensland and charged by virtue of a NSW arrest warrant for murder.

Strike Force Feyer investigators will fly to Queensland to apply for the man’s extradition to NSW in the coming days.