Two are missing due to an avalanche in Austria

Berlin: Two people remained missing after an avalanche in the free ski resort of Lech/Zuers in western Austria on Sunday, which initially sparked a search for 10 feared people who had been buried, the Austrian news agency (APA) reported.

The avalanche occurred around 3 p.m. local time, APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams were deployed shortly after.

Rescue troops and helicopters in Switzerland searching for missing persons in 2019. Credit:AP

The suspicion that 10 people were buried by the avalanche was based on a skier’s video showing “how the skiers come into contact with the avalanche,” APA quoted Hermann Fercher of the Lech/Zuers tourist office as saying.

One of the rescued was injured and flown to a hospital in Innsbruck. Another was injured but was able to free himself and go to another hospital, Regional Security Council member Christian Gantner told APA.