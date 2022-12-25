Two are missing due to an avalanche in Austria

Berlin: Two people remained missing after an avalanche in the free ski resort of Lech/Zuers in western Austria on Sunday, which initially sparked a search for 10 feared people who had been buried, the Austrian news agency (APA) reported.
The avalanche occurred around 3 p.m. local time, APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams were deployed shortly after.
The suspicion that 10 people were buried by the avalanche was based on a skier’s video showing “how the skiers come into contact with the avalanche,” APA quoted Hermann Fercher of the Lech/Zuers tourist office as saying.
One of the rescued was injured and flown to a hospital in Innsbruck. Another was injured but was able to free himself and go to another hospital, Regional Security Council member Christian Gantner told APA.
Six other people seen in the video were unharmed.
The fate of the latter two was unknown, APA reported.
Lech/Zuers markets itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and is part of the cradle of alpine skiing. The latest ski conditions report on the resort’s website warns of “significant avalanche risk”.
The resort’s website stated that the ski area was closed at 5pm (Swiss time) on Sunday and that there would be an update on skiing at 8am on Monday. A spokesperson for the resort was not immediately available for comment.