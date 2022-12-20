Two anti-drag protesters arrested after trying to break into a NYC city councilman’s home

Two women were arrested after breaking into a New York city councilman’s apartment and a mob vandalized his office building, calling him a “groomer” and a “b**cher.”

Erica Sanchez, 44, of the Bronx, and D’Anna Morgan, 27, of Queens, were arrested Monday for criminally entering the apartment of 42-year-old Councilman Erik Bottcher.

The two women, who reportedly belong to the Guardians of the Divinity — an alt-right group based in NYC — were arrested shortly after entering Bottcher’s West 24th Street apartment building around 5 p.m., while a group of protesters wrote: “Erik Bottcher is a pedo child groomer’ and ‘child predator’ on the sidewalk in chalk.

The group also attacked one of the councillor’s neighbours.

Bottcher shared photos of the graffiti on Twitter, saying, “Tonight the Drag Story Hour protesters came to my apartment building and gained entry. My superior called the police and two of them were arrested for trespassing.’

Two hours earlier, protesters attacked his office on West 30th Street while he and his staff were at work, attempting to breach internal borders. When they were unable to do so, they wrote anti-LGBT slurs on the hallway walls outside the homosexual alderman’s office.

No arrests have been made in this incident, the NYPD told DailyMail.com.

“I mean the words are kind of childish, I mean that’s what someone called me in high school,” Bottcher laughed while being interviewed by Freedom news. “The fact that they would damage an office building is a sign to me that I’m a little out of control… It’s very disturbing for the people in the building.”

In a statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, Bottcher continued, “The people who committed these acts are trying to silence us, but it’s not going to work. If anything, their tactics have backfired, as it has only strengthened our resolve. We will not give up in our fight against bigotry and hatred.”

One of them was seen holding a sign with the word “traitor” on it

The group also attacked Bottcher’s office on West 30th two hours before he broke into his apartment, wrote “b**cher” on the walls and shouted insults through the door

The protesters can be heard screaming through the door saying, ‘Why don’t you let police officers read to the children? Why don’t you have the kids read to by firefighters? Why don’t you have a circus clown read to the kids? What about that? Do you take care of them, Erik?

“Some gays don’t approve of that, and I’m one of them,” an older man shouted.

A woman in the group called through the door, “Could you please come and open your door, we are here during office hours.”

“You have time to talk to the drag queens in the library, but not to your constituents?” the older man yelled again.

The attacks come after a group of protesters caused an ugly scene outside the Andrew Heiskell Library in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday after a Drag Queen Story Hour was held at the building.

In recent months, similar events across the country have sparked increasingly fierce protests from groups claiming they aim to sexually “groom” young children.

The New York Public Library had billed Saturday’s event as “story time featuring local drag performers adapted to be more accessible to children with autism and other disabilities.”

They even approached Bottcher at the event, holding signs that read, ‘Stop the nonsense, there are only two genders’

There were no reports of injuries or property damage at the protest, and no arrests were made by NYPD officers on scene for security.

Bottcher was confronted by protesters outside the event on Saturday and on Monday he said they attacked his house – an action the mayor condemned as “completely outrageous.”

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, said it was shocking, as did other politicians.

“This is outrageous. Totally outrageous,” he tweeted. ‘Erik, you stand up for our city every day and these cowardly bigots have no place here.

“Thanks to the NYPD for working quickly and sending the message that this hatred will not go unchallenged.”

City Representative Jerry Nadler also wrote in support of Erik, writing, “I stand with my friend @ebottcher, Drag Queen Story Hour and the LGBTQ+ community against this disgusting display of hate. Elected officials have a responsibility to condemn this false, dangerous rhetoric used as a new way to discriminate against the community.”