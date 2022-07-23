Two Americans are killed while fighting with Ukraine against Russia, US officials say

Two Americans believed to have fought for Ukraine have been killed, officials say.

Officials have confirmed that ABC news two US citizens have been killed in the ‘Donbas region of Ukraine’.

Their identities have not been released “out of respect for the families.”

“We are in contact with the families and are offering all possible consular assistance,” officials told ABC News.

At least two other Americans have been killed fighting for Ukraine and two others are known to be in Russian captivity.

Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in May after stepping on a land mine in Dorozhnyanka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The father of five accidentally stepped on a trip wire while traversing through dense vegetation in foggy conditions. He was on a mine clearance mission at the time.

A friend on Facebook said at the time that Zabielski had experience in the US military, which appealed to young Ukrainian fighters.

“He was afraid he wouldn’t be hired given our age, but his experience made him the exception. Despite our age, we both knew we had a duty given our beliefs.

Americans Stephen Zabielski, 52, (left) and Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, (right) have already been killed fighting for Ukraine

Steve stayed in Ukraine and gave his life for the freedom of Ukraine. He was killed by a landmine. He was the child of Polish-Americans, so he knew and understood sacrifice.’

His death comes after that of US Marine Corps veteran Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, who was killed in April. How he died remains unknown.

Cancel was hired through a private military contractor.

Two Americans are also currently being held captive by Russians: Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, both from Alabama.

They were captured by Russian forces on June 11 when they failed to return to a meeting place after their group came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, near the Russian border.

The two soldiers have appeared in several videos circulated throughout Russia since their capture. Previously, the men seemed scared, but in the latest video they look calmer.

Drueke and Huynh traveled separately to help Ukraine, but became friends there, partly because of their shared background in Alabama, relatives say.

The US State Department said it is investigating reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine have captured at least two US citizens. If confirmed, they would be the first Americans to fight for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began on February 24.

Drueke’s mother, Lois “Bunny” Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, spoke to her son on the phone for 10 minutes last month. Bunny said she believes parts of the conversation didn’t seem to come directly from him.

“It was clear there were two things going on,” she said Good morning America (GMA). “First, I could tell when he was telling me something in a script. And the other things he said were just the ordinary conversations, ordinary conversations that mothers really cherish.’

Previously, Drueke, a US military veteran, and Huynh, a former US Marine, were warned by the Kremlin that they might be executed for being what Putin’s government called “soldiers of fortune.”

The Kremlin said the men were ineligible for the rights granted to prisoners of war captured by rivals because they had not signed up for the foreign army they fought with.