Two American pitbulls maul a woman in her 60s and kill a cat in the Gold Coast suburb of Ashmore.

Two stray pit bulls tore the arm of a woman in her 60s after she killed a neighborhood cat.

Emergency services were called to Canterbury Chase, in the Gold Coast suburb of Ashmore, at 8.51am on Wednesday after reports that a dog had bitten a woman’s arm.

The American pit bulls ran loose and had already fatally attacked a cat before turning on the woman in her 60s.

A man in his twenties was also involved in the dog attack, but was not physically injured.

Emergency services were called to Canterbury Chase (pictured), in the Gold Coast suburb of Ashmore, after reports were made that a woman in her 60s had been mauled by two American pit bulls on the loose nearby

The Queensland Ambulance Service took the woman and man to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman, who is in stable condition, is being treated for an arm injury, while the man is being treated for shock.

The two dogs were found and taken to the shelter by the Gold Coast City Council.

