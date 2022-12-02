Home Two 16-year-old brothers are charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two 16 year-old boys.
Two 16-year-old brothers are charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two 16 year-old boys.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have both been charged with murder following the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south east London

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of two other teenagers who were a mile apart in southeast London last weekend.

Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo, both aged 16, were found with stab wounds on Saturday afternoon in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, in Greenwich.

Police and ambulance personnel were called out at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, but despite the efforts of the emergency services, both victims succumbed to their injuries and died. It was later confirmed that the deaths were related.

Kearne Solanke (pictured), 16, was one of two boys stabbed to death in South East London on Saturday afternoon

Charlie Bartolo (pictured), also 16, was the other boy killed. The victims were found only a mile apart

More to follow…


