Twitter’s plans to be an OnlyFans competitor stifled over child pornography concerns, says report

Twitter is said to have been working on an OnlyFans-esque subscription earlier this year that would allow users to sell nude photos and videos, but internal documents obtained by The edge show that the plan was suppressed because the company “cannot accurately detect child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity on a large scale.”

The statement, according to the report, was made by Twitter’s so-called “Red Team,” which consisted of 84 employees tasked with testing the product to ensure it could be done “safely and responsibly.”

In addition to inadequate tools to detect child pornography, the Red Team determined that allowing more porn on the site would lead to oversight by lawmakers and many longtime users could end up skipping.

These warnings forced executives to suspend Adult Content Monetization (ACM) until Twitter can create the right tools to ensure a safe environment.

ACM would let creators share explicit content that other users pay to watch — the same business model as OnlyFans.

An OnlyFans spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “As for age verification, OnlyFans is strictly an 18+ platform and uses a combination of technology and human moderation teams to verify the age and identity of creators and fans.

“For example, as part of the age and identity verification process, Creators must provide more than nine pieces of personally identifiable information and documents before they can post content to OnlyFans.”

However, OnlyFans has been accused of failing to feature child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platform, and minors have been found to sell their own explicit content. These allegations were made by the National Center for Sexual Exploitation.

Twitter’s product is said to be similar to OnlyFans, allowing creators to charge users a fee to view their sexually explicit images and videos

Not only is child pornography alleged to be a problem, but Twitter also lacked adequate tools to verify that both creators and customers were over the age of 18, the documents say.

However, Twitter uses a Microsoft-built database called PhotoDNA, which can identify and remove CSMA, but the system cannot pick up content that is not already part of the database.

The Microsoft system, which was developed in 2009, does not pick up content that is not already in the database, nor can it identify which has been digitally altered.

Twitter and all similar social media platforms are required by law to report child sexual exploitation (CSE) found on their sites to the government-funded National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Verge states that NCMEC Twitter reports revealed that there are one million cases of CSE each month and that 84 percent contain newly discovered CSE. Those would all have been overlooked by PhotoDNA.

According to the report, Twitter’s health team, which focuses on ensuring security on the platform, has been warning the company president about the platform’s CSAM issue since February 2021.

This team, which focuses on the platform’s security, previously warned the company it needed tools to detect CES and urged leadership to make it happen — but it seems it has yet to do so.

“While the amount of CSE online has grown exponentially, Twitter’s investment in technologies to detect and manage its growth has not,” begins a February 2021 report from the company’s health team.

While Twitter has the same issues as almost every other social media platform, others have taken the steps and donated the funds to work on a solution.

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is monitored for privacy issues on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, took a jab at Twitter in 2019 when he said: “The amount of our budget that goes to our security systems is bigger than Twitter’s revenue, I think. for this whole year.’

OnlyFans planned to ban pornography from its site from October 2021 in an effort “to meet the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” an OnlyFans spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com last year.

The platform announced the changes on August 20, 2021, but dropped it five days later after fierce resistance from creators who said they would lose money and eventually leave OnlyFans.

Creators receive 80 percent commission on their earnings, with the remaining 20 percent going to the company, for “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support and all other services.”