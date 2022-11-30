Home Twitter’s former head of safety says platform is LESS safe under Elon Musk and decries layoffs
Twitter's former head of safety says platform is LESS safe under Elon Musk and decries layoffs

Twitter’s former head of trust and security says the platform is LESS safe under Elon Musk — despite the network cracking down on a hateful trolling campaign following the mogul’s purchase

  • Yoel Roth, former head of trust and security at Twitter, now says the platform is less secure under the leadership of Elon Musk
  • However, the network took down an organized trolling campaign that flooded it with racist messages not long after the mogul’s takeover.
  • “He said things consistent with setting up a moderation board… My optimism eventually faded,” Roth said
  • From the botched rollout of Twitter Blue to mimicking prominent brands and advertiser fleeing, the network is plagued with problems

By Christopher Carbone US science and technology editor for Dailymail.Com

published: 5:04 PM, Nov 30, 2022

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and security, now says the platform is less secure under Elon Musk — despite the platform taking down a hateful trolling campaign shortly after the mogul took over.

In his first public interview since leaving the network, Roth was asked by journalist Kara Swisher if he still believes the platform was more secure since Musk’s acquisition, which was his first description when he was still a Twitter executive. “I don’t,” he said on a Tuesday night hosted by the Knight Foundation.

A longtime member of Twitter’s policy team, Roth was one of the few top executives to stay with the platform in the highly chaotic first few weeks after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition was approved.

However, Roth acknowledged that Twitter’s security team stopped a trolling campaign that spread hateful content and also showed a measurable decrease in the prevalence of such behavior on the platform from before the incident. The company deleted 1,500 accounts, many of which were “repeatedly bad actors,” Roth tweeted at the time.

Twitter’s former head of trust and security, Yoel Roth (right), now says he doesn’t think the platform is any safer under the leadership of Elon Musk (left)

DailyMail.com reached out to Twitter for comment on Roth’s recent statements, but did not hear back before publication.

“A core tenet of trust and security is you have to be able to measure it, you have to understand the shape of the problem and you have to be able to quantify it and you have to know if you’re doing something that has an impact,” he added.

When Swisher pressed him why his views on Musk’s leadership have changed, Roth said:

“He said things that went with setting up a moderation board, that went with not making erratic, one-sided decisions, and I was optimistic based on that. My optimism eventually faded.”

Musk often retweeted or emphasized Roth’s explanations for what happened in those early weeks after the buyout.

The mogul’s revamp of the platform hasn’t gone according to plan so far.

After the initial wave of racist content, there was a marked increase in impersonations and scams, some of which had negative consequences in the real world.

That was followed by a failed rollout of Twitter Blue and paid verification, as well as vows from some verified users to leave the platform for Mastodon.

“It went off the rails exactly as we expected, and there weren’t the precautions needed to handle it ahead of time,” Roth said, according to Endgadget, referring to the spate of scams and imitations that followed the initial rollout of TwitterBlue.

“Are there enough people who understand and understand the emerging malicious campaigns happening on the service well enough to drive product strategy and policy direction,” Roth asked.

“I don’t think there are enough people left in the company to do that job.”

Musk is also reinstating at least 62,000 previously banned accounts, all of which have more than 10,000 followers, according to a report from Platformer.

Former President Trump, former White House adviser Steve Bannon and a number of prominent right-wing personalities are welcome back.

When he took over the reins, Musk laid off about half of the company’s roughly 7,000 employees as a cost-cutting measure.

In addition, at least 1,200 more resigned despite his “hardcore” ultimatum sent shortly after – although the company has also tried to bring back some of those laid-off engineers.

HOW ELSE CAN MUSK CHANGE TWITTER?

  • Charge a $20 per month subscription fee for a ‘Blue Tick’
  • More ads
  • Relax content restrictions
  • Pay content creators
  • Make the algorithms open source
  • Free spambots with heightened authentication checks
  • Cheaper “Twitter Blue” verification service
  • Edit button for users worldwide
  • Bring back Vine and integrate it with Twitter

Read more here

When he took over the reins, Musk quickly laid off about half of the company’s roughly 7,000 employees. In addition, at least 1,200 others resigned in light of his “hardcore” ultimatum sent shortly afterwards.

