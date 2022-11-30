Twitter’s former head of safety says platform is LESS safe under Elon Musk and decries layoffs

Twitter’s former head of trust and security says the platform is LESS safe under Elon Musk — despite the network cracking down on a hateful trolling campaign following the mogul’s purchase

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and security, now says the platform is less secure under Elon Musk — despite the platform taking down a hateful trolling campaign shortly after the mogul took over.

In his first public interview since leaving the network, Roth was asked by journalist Kara Swisher if he still believes the platform was more secure since Musk’s acquisition, which was his first description when he was still a Twitter executive. “I don’t,” he said on a Tuesday night hosted by the Knight Foundation.

A longtime member of Twitter’s policy team, Roth was one of the few top executives to stay with the platform in the highly chaotic first few weeks after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition was approved.

However, Roth acknowledged that Twitter’s security team stopped a trolling campaign that spread hateful content and also showed a measurable decrease in the prevalence of such behavior on the platform from before the incident. The company deleted 1,500 accounts, many of which were “repeatedly bad actors,” Roth tweeted at the time.

“A core tenet of trust and security is you have to be able to measure it, you have to understand the shape of the problem and you have to be able to quantify it and you have to know if you’re doing something that has an impact,” he added.

When Swisher pressed him why his views on Musk’s leadership have changed, Roth said:

“He said things that went with setting up a moderation board, that went with not making erratic, one-sided decisions, and I was optimistic based on that. My optimism eventually faded.”

Musk often retweeted or emphasized Roth’s explanations for what happened in those early weeks after the buyout.

The mogul’s revamp of the platform hasn’t gone according to plan so far.

After the initial wave of racist content, there was a marked increase in impersonations and scams, some of which had negative consequences in the real world.

That was followed by a failed rollout of Twitter Blue and paid verification, as well as vows from some verified users to leave the platform for Mastodon.

“It went off the rails exactly as we expected, and there weren’t the precautions needed to handle it ahead of time,” Roth said, according to Endgadget, referring to the spate of scams and imitations that followed the initial rollout of TwitterBlue.

“Are there enough people who understand and understand the emerging malicious campaigns happening on the service well enough to drive product strategy and policy direction,” Roth asked.

“I don’t think there are enough people left in the company to do that job.”

Musk is also reinstating at least 62,000 previously banned accounts, all of which have more than 10,000 followers, according to a report from Platformer.

Former President Trump, former White House adviser Steve Bannon and a number of prominent right-wing personalities are welcome back.

When he took over the reins, Musk laid off about half of the company’s roughly 7,000 employees as a cost-cutting measure.

In addition, at least 1,200 more resigned despite his “hardcore” ultimatum sent shortly after – although the company has also tried to bring back some of those laid-off engineers.

HOW ELSE CAN MUSK CHANGE TWITTER? Charge a $20 per month subscription fee for a ‘Blue Tick’

More ads

Relax content restrictions

Pay content creators

Make the algorithms open source

Free spambots with heightened authentication checks

Cheaper “Twitter Blue” verification service

Edit button for users worldwide

Bring back Vine and integrate it with Twitter Read more here