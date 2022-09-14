Twitter whistleblower reveals concerns over China gathering users data

The FBI informed Twitter Inc. about at least one Chinese agent working at the company, US Senator Chuck Grassley said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, where a whistleblower testified and raised new concerns about foreign interference on the influential social media platform.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a famous hacker who served as Twitter’s head of security until his resignation in January, said some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government could collect data about the company’s users.

Twitter has come under fire for lax security before, most notably in 2020 when teenage hackers seized control of dozens of high-profile accounts, including the verified profile of former US President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Zatko’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that Twitter’s security concerns could be much more serious, as the company was first notified of Chinese government agents who work at the social media company.

Still, shares of Twitter rose nearly 1% amid a sharp sell-off in the market. Shares move based almost exclusively on sentiment about whether billionaire Elon Musk will be forced to complete his $44 billion deal to buy the company, and Tuesday’s earnings suggested investors saw no new details that could fuel the attempt. from Musk to end the deal.

And while Grassley, a Republican, wondered how Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal would keep his job if the allegations were true, many senators used the testimony to support the legislation they had enacted to curb Big Tech’s market power, and a few called for immediate immediate action against Twitter.

The allegations of a Chinese agent will be an ongoing public relations nightmare for Twitter, and investors will want to know more, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Zatko referenced a Reuters story detailing internal clashes between some teams looking to maximize ad revenue from Chinese advertisers and others concerned about doing business in China amid mounting geopolitical tensions.

“This was a big internal conundrum,” Zatko said, adding that the company was reluctant to turn its back on China as the fastest-growing overseas ad revenue market.

“Basically, if we were already in bed, it would be problematic if we lost that revenue stream,” he said.

Zatko said on Tuesday that in the week before he was fired from Twitter, he learned that the FBI had told the company that an agent of China’s Ministry of State Security, or MSS, the country’s top spy agency, was on Twitter’s payroll.

A Twitter spokesperson said the hearing “only confirms that Mr Zatko’s allegations are fraught with inconsistencies and inaccuracies.”

The spokesperson added that Twitter’s recruiting process is independent of foreign influences and access to data is controlled through background checks and monitoring and detection systems.

Zatko said on Tuesday that he recalled a conversation with another Twitter executive about concerns that a foreign agent was inside the company. The director replied, “Well, since we already have one, who cares if we have more?”

Lawsuit against Musk

Grassley noted that Agrawal declined to appear at the hearing for fear that it would overturn the company’s lawsuit against Elon Musk, who is also the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. could endanger. Twitter and Musk are due to appear in court next month over whether to finalize the billionaire’s acquisition deal.

Twitter shareholders approved Musk’s acquisition of the company, Twitter said Tuesday after a virtual special shareholder meeting.

The San Francisco-based company sued Musk for terminating the agreement, while Musk contradicted, accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the number of fake and spam accounts on its service.

According to Ann Lipton, a professor at Tulane University Law School, little of what Zatko said seemed particularly helpful in getting Musk out of the deal.

The deal contract rules out legislative changes Congress could pass, and Zatko said fines have been priced into the company by the FTC. Lipton said it suggests regulatory action against Twitter will not rise to the level of a material event that could nullify the deal.

The lack of evidence to support Zatko’s claims that Twitter lacked sufficient control over spam bots also won’t help Musk’s legal team, which used the issue in an effort to end the deal, Ives said.

A Delaware judge last week ruled that Musk may include Zatko’s whistleblower claims in his case against Twitter, but rejected his request to delay the trial.

The Senate Committee questioned Zatko about his claims that Twitter misled regulators about its compliance with a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for mishandling user data.

Since then, Twitter has made “little meaningful progress on basic security, integrity and privacy systems,” according to Zatko’s complaint filed with regulators in July.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint was found to contain more than two pages of links to supporting documents, such as emails between Zatko and Agrawal and a review of misinformation and misinformation on Twitter.

The number of documents was limited compared to that of Facebook META.O whistleblower Frances Haugen, who released thousands of pages of internal material.

(REUTERS)